Before Jalen Brunson‘s meteoric rise as the face of the New York Knicks, Julius Randle carried the franchise out of the NBA’s gutter to become relevant again.

So, when Randle was shipped out of New York in a stunning trade on September 27, along with last season’s breakout star Donte DiVincenzo, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Brunson was overwhelmed with mixed emotions.

“That was definitely tough,” Brunson told reporters, per SNY, during the Knicks’ Media Day on September 30. “Thankful that Julius welcomed me with open arms here. That news, it was crazy.”

“I’m really thankful for them and their friendships and everything and what they brought to this team. Really thankful I got to get a relationship with Julius. The memories we made together [were] really fun.”

Brunson dodged questions about Towns joining the Knicks because the trade hasn’t been made official yet because of some quirks — the Knicks needing to sign and trade players to the trade — of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement to make the deal legal.

But Brunson paid tribute to the outgoing Knicks players, especially to Randle, who paved the way for his free-agent signing in 2022.

Julius Randle’s Legacy in New York

On September 25, two days before the stunning trade, a basketball court in the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School was named after Randle for his contribution to raising $1.3 million.

That basketball court on top of the three playoff berths for the Knicks during Randle’s five years in New York is his legacy.

Randle signed with the Knicks in 2019 when no top-tier free agents did. He was labeled as the Knicks’ consolation prize after NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets.

Following a dismal first season with the Knicks, Randle made his star turn when Leon Rose took over as team president and hired Tom Thibodeau as the head coach.

Under Thibodeau’s guidance, Randle developed into a three-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player as the foundational star of the Knicks’ resurgence.

Randle made the Knicks an attractive destination for free agents like Brunson after the power forward led the franchise to breaking an eight-year playoff drought in 2021.

Why Did the Knicks Trade Julius Randle?

The writings were on the wall when the Knicks did not extend Randle this offseason.

Randle has been eligible to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension since August 3 but the Knicks did not extend an offer.

And after news leaked out that Mitchell Robinson would be out at least until December or January, the Knicks suddenly felt the urgency to find a starting center in an important season.

Things escalated quickly, according to The Athletic, when the Knicks made DiVincenzo also available in their trade talks with the Timberwolves

A 39.8% career 3-point shooter, Towns gives the Knicks the stretch big man who can space the floor for Brunson that Randle could not.

Towns’ arrival has made the Knicks a championship contender. BetUS gave the Knicks the third-best odds to win the NBA title this season at +850, tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, after the blockbuster trade.

Only the Boston Celtics (+300) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (+750) have better championship odds than them at BetUS, rated as one of the best casinos in the U.S. by Casino Whizz.

The Knicks’ championship window cracked open when they traded for Mikal Bridges in July. The Randle-Towns swap gives them their best shot to match the defending champion Celtics’ five-man out lineup.