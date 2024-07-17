Isaiah Hartenstein Opens Up On Knicks Free Agency Decision

After just two seasons together, Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks parted ways in free agency. He departed the Big Apple for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In an exclusive interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Hartenstein revealed why he made the “hard” decision to leave.

“It was hard. For me, if it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left…I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team. So it was definitely hard,” Hartenstein said on July 16. “If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left.”

Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Western Conference up and comers. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the deal.

New York could only offer Hartenstein a four-year deal worth up to $72.5 million due to CBA restrictions. Hartenstein confirmed with Bondy that they were prepared to offer that.

“They said whatever we can give you, we’re going to give you,” Hartenstein said. “I talked to Jalen a couple times, Jalen and the guys. They really wanted me back and I really appreciate that. But it was definitely a hard decision. I couldn’t say no to an opportunity like this.”

So he leaves the Knicks for a $15 million raise on a shorter contract. Hartenstein finished the regular season averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 75 appearances.

Hartenstein Shouts Out Jalen Brunson

Days after losing the starting center, New York pulled off a free agency splash in an extension for Jalen Brunson.

The first-time All-Star agreed to a four-year deal worth $156.5 million. Brunson left $113 million on the table in foregoing free agency next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The deal, which begins in 2025-26 and will cost Brunson $37.1 million over the next three years, comes with a fourth-year player option, [Sam] Rose said, and that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 12.

Hartenstein commended Brunson’s leadership in his interview with the New York Post.

“He’s the star player, knows he probably won’t ever get traded. So it’s a different situation,” Hartenstein told Bondy. “But that also shows what kind of a leader he is to make those sacrifices. I don’t think a lot of people are making those sacrifices. I think our situations are a little bit different but I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a human being for doing that.”

Pay cuts are rarity in professional sports. The Knicks benefited from one in Brunson and were disadvantaged by Hartenstein’s refusal to take one this summer.

Knicks Have Yet to Replace Hartenstein

New York has a Hartenstein-sized hole in their lineup that’s yet to be filled in free agency. And it likely won’t, with mostly trade chatter circling the Knicks’ center situation.

Nick Richards and Walker Kessler have been two names often discussed, as well as Alperen Sengun and Jalen Duren. All four are under contract and would require a trade to land in New York.

Kessler seems the top pick of the Knicks’ brass, with SNY’s Ian Begley reporting that they spoke with the Utah Jazz about a deal for the 22-year-old center.

“The Knicks had been in touch with Utah, had had some interest in Walker Kessler, the big man as a potential solution for them at the backup five,” Begley reported on July 8. “Teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Kessler, in these conversations that had gone on earlier in the offseason.”

Kessler is coming off of his second NBA campaign, both with the Jazz. He averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 64 regular-season appearances with Utah last year.

Mitchell Robinson is likely to be assumed back into the starting lineup barring the unexpected. He played that role last season until suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for 50 games.

New York will continue searching for their Hartenstein replacement. His “hard” decision only made for a harder reality for the Knicks.