Knicks Looking at 21-Year-Old Star for ‘Big Center Move’: Insider

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the New York Knicks are scouring the trade market for a replacement. Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets is a name they’re monitoring.

According to longtime insider Marc Berman, formerly of the New York Post, the team is looking to add another center to the roster.

“Leon Rose was in 1st row of presser yesterday with Mikal’s mother,” Berman tweeted on July 10. “Didn’t talk, but he’s still cooking, wants to make big center move after Philly’s 2 additions. Heard Houston’s Sengun has been on radar, even Detroit’s Jalen Duren. And that was before Pistons signed Paul Reed.”

Sengun is coming off of his third NBA season, all in Houston. He averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals in 63 regular-season appearances with the Rockets last year.

Kelly Iko: Sengun Extension ‘Unlikely’

Whether or not Houston is entertaining trade offers for Sengun is unreported. But as he’s extension eligible, rival teams will be monitoring his situation with the Rockets this summer.

And for good reason, as Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports that as of July 2, an agreement is “unlikely.”

“At this stage, it’s unlikely either Şengün or [Jalen] Green receive max rookie extensions — both are eligible for a five-year deal worth up to $224.2 million, per The Athletic’s salary cap expert Danny LeRoux,” Iko reported on July 2.

Sengun finished last season as a Most Improved Player finalist. According to Stathead, he’s one of just four players to post 20 or more points, 9 or more rebounds, and 5 or more assists in at least 60 games played.

The other three? Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic.

But he did suffer a season-ending injury, albeit with 18 games to play. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the injury in a March 11 tweet.

Perhaps there’s some pause from the Rockets’ front office as they wait to see Sengun play after his recovery. Or perhaps he just doesn’t fit the mold of what they’re hoping to accomplish.

Either way, if he’s available, New York makes a lot of sense as a possible destination.

What Would a Knicks Trade for Sengun Look Like?

Sengun is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to pay $5.3 million in 2024-2025.

That’s not necessarily a difficult mark for New York to reach, with Miles McBride slated to earn $4.7 million next season.

Pairing his salary with that of fourth-year big Jericho Sims, who will make $2 million in 2024-2025, ensures they’ll surpass Sengun’s salary, and actually relent more in the process.

But is that a package that would interest the Rockets? They have a packed guard rotation featuring all of Jalen Green, Aaron Holiday, Reed Sheppard, and Fred VanVleet.

There isn’t much room for McBride, who in the hypothetical would be the centerpiece of a deal.

No, it’s more likely that a deal for Sengun would be of the blockbuster magnitude, sending Julius Randle to the Rockets.

It’s an up and coming star for one in his prime, and one who may be on his way out of the Big Apple. Randle’s suffered injury prior to consecutive postseason runs for the Knicks.

And trading him for Sengun, opens up the possibility of a five-out starting lineup, featuring Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Sengun.

Brunson’s game reached another level last season behind the spacing he was provided with. New York featured three above average three-point shooters in the starting lineup.

But as New York looks to emulate the Boston Celtics, and threaten their title defense next season, they can’t ignore the business model that won them this year’s NBA Finals.

At their peak, Boston deployed a five-out lineup featuring Kristaps Porzingis at the five.

Being able to match the Celtics’ pace and space is a prerequisite for lapping them in the Eastern Conference next year.