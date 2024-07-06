Knicks Trade Proposal Flips Miles McBride, Pick for 23-Year-Old Shot Blocker

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the New York Knicks are scouring the trade market for a replacement. Walker Kessler is a name they’re monitoring.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto was first with reports of New York’s trade interest in the Utah Jazz center.

“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 2.

Acquiring him won’t come cheap, as is always the case when dealing with Utah’s Danny Ainge. In a July 3 column for The Athletic, Fred Katz proposed a deal along the following lines:

Knicks receive: Kessler

Jazz receive: Miles McBride, 2025 first-rounder (via Detroit)

The 23-year-old is coming off of his second NBA campaign, both in Utah.

Kessler averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 64 regular-season appearances with the Jazz last season.

Jazz Were Shopping Kessler Ahead of NBA Draft

According to Katz, Utah was shopping their starting center ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. But the price was high.

“The Jazz expressed they were open to moving Kessler leading into the draft, according to rival front-office sources in contact with them,” Katz wrote. “Utah was after a top-10 draft pick in exchange, and it wasn’t clear if even that would be enough to get a deal done.”‘

Kessler indeed seems available, after the Jazz walked out of the draft with Kyle Filipowski and free agency with Drew Eubanks, two centers.

As Katz goes on to note, McBride is an awkward fit for Utah, who aren’t anywhere near contention. They finished last season 31-51 and 12th in the Western Conference.

“McBride’s three-year, $13 million contract is a steal, but it’s more attractive to a contender like the Knicks than a group starting over like the Jazz,” Katz continued. “By the time Utah is competitive again, McBride would be ready to hit unrestricted free agency.”

But with a cupboard of future assets nearly empty, rotation players will likely be New York’s trade currency for the foreseeable future.

Kessler’s Fit on the Knicks

Kessler would be a seamless fit for New York, who are likely starting Mitchell Robinson at center next season.

An up-down defender, he brings a lot of the same shot blocking prowess as Robinson without as limited an offensive skill set. He finished second behind Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama (3.4) in blocks per game.

And as Katz wrote, he is the atypical center that thrives in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system.

“Of course, acquiring someone like Kessler would not be just a short-term move, considering his age, his archetype (he is the ideal Thibodeau center) and his contract,” Katz wrote.

Kessler is 23-years-old and already one of the league’s premier shot blockers and rim protectors. And there’s reason to think he could end up being better on that end than Robinson.

According to NBA.com’s Tracking stats, Kessler held opponents to 46.3% shooting last season, and 49.5% shooting on two-pointers.

Robinson, conversely, held opponents to 52.1% shooting overall, and 56.2% on two-pointers.

There’s also questions about Robinson’s durability. He’s played 70+ games just once in six seasons. And he’s coming off of a year where an ankle injury sidelined him for 50 seasons.

Kessler’s no stranger to injury, but has played in 138 of 164 possible games in two seasons.

If the Knicks determine they can afford to lose McBride, a trade for Kessler would further round out an already championship-caliber roster.