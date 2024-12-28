Knicks’ Urged to Trade Mitchell Robinson For ‘Perfect Fit’ Big Man

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 21-10 record. Tom Thibodeau’s team has begun to gel, following a string of moves over the past 12 months.

Despite the Knicks current record, and their status as one of the best teams in the East, there is still room for improvement. New York needs a reliable backup center. Mitchell Robinson has become a consistent injury risk, and is yet to play this season. And, Jericho Sims has struggled to earn a consistent role within Thibodeau’s rotation.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons would be the ideal addition to the Knicks roster. The sturdy big man has been impressive this season, and would easily slot into Thibodeau’s physical and gritty defensive system.

“Combining the money of Robinson and Achiuwa at this deadline, which would be about $20 million in salary, is more than enough for New York to bring back a big who could help bolster the current group,” Edwards wrote. “I keep going back to the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart as a perfect fit for this roster. Stewart has been one of the league’s best rim protectors this season…Stewart would fit in tremendously as Towns’ backup or if Tom Thibodeau wanted to play the two together. Stewart can defend fours or fives.”

Stewart is currently averaging six points, six rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 55.2% from the field, too. At 6-foot-8, he would provide size, physicality and versatility while also being a far more reliable option that Robinson in terms of availability.

Knicks’ May Struggle to Trade Mitchell Robinson

One hurdle the Knicks could face in any potential trade negotiations, is finding a willing buyer for Robinson. When healthy, he’s an impactful rim-runner who can protect the rim and dominant the paint on both sides of the floor. However, his growing injury history will undoubtedly leave most teams approaching negotations with caution.

As Edwards noted during his Dec. 27 article, opposing teams may want to receive draft compensation to absorb Robinsons’ $15 million per year salary.

“Once again, though, the hiccup in adding someone like Stewart is Robinson’s health,” Edwards wrote. “Rival teams may want significant draft capital in any deal involving Robinson because of the uncertainty with his foot.”

Unless the Knicks are certain Stewart would be a significant upgrade over Randle, and that he would stick with the franchise long-term, it’s unlikely the front office would pony up the necessary draft capital to entice the Pistons into doing business.

Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa Expected to be Expendable

Should the Knicks decide to make a smaller move, Precious Achiuwa could be the most likely trade candidate. According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, who was writing in a Dec. 17 article, the explosive forward isn’t a logical part of Thibodeau’s bench rotation.

“Achiuwa signed a contract that doesn’t make him trade-eligible until January. But that’s also when the Knicks can expect Mitchell Robinson to return,” Murray wrote. “Putting Achiuwa and Robinson on the floor together would be malpractice, so Achiuwa should be expendable with the Knicks needing another playable wing, preferably with more skill than what Achiuwa presents.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Knicks look to combined Achiuwa’s contract with Robinson’s in a potential trade. Or, whether the front office decides to stick with a smaller tweak, while trusting Robinson can stay healthy enough to make an impact during the postseason.

Whatever happens, there should be no doubt that the Knicks are going to be a force once the playoffs begin. They’ve already begun showing signs of a team with championship upside.