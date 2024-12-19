Knicks $6 Million Role Player Could Be Identified as ‘Expendable’

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Over the past 12 months, the New York Knicks have revolutionized their roster. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns have all walked through the front door. However, the players are still figuring out how to get the best out of each other.

Furthermore, the Knicks roster is rather thin following multiple big-time trades. As such, the front office is expected to be active ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Finding a backup big man and some additional wing depth are the two areas the Knicks will likely focus on.

During a Dec. 17 article for The Athletic, Law Murray noted that Precious Achiuwa could emerge as a trade trip for the Knicks. The physical forward doesn’t make sense as part of a bench unit that also consists of Mitchell Robinson. Achiuwa’s $6 million salary could help the Knicks land a more suitable wing to help bolster the rotation.

“Achiuwa signed a contract that doesn’t make him trade-eligible until January. But that’s also when the Knicks can expect Mitchell Robinson to return,” Murray wrote. “Putting Achiuwa and Robinson on the floor together would be malpractice, so Achiuwa should be expendable with the Knicks needing another playable wing, preferably with more skill than what Achiuwa presents.”

Although Achiuwa has only played five games for the Knicks this season, other teams in the NBA may value his size, rebounding ability, and physicality. Thus, it would make sense for New York to gauge interest in his services on the trade market.

Knicks Still Have Faith in Mitchell Robinson

When healthy, Robinson has been a reliable presence in the middle of the floor. He has all the tools to anchor the Knicks’ defense, either as part of the starting unit or when coming off the bench.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks still believe Robinson can help elevate Tom Thibodeau’s team once he returns from injury.

“Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is owed $14.32 million this season and $12.95 next season, while Precious Achiuwa is on an expiring $6 million deal,” Scotto wrote. “Combining both salaries would give the Knicks a chance to theoretically acquire another player in the $20 million range if there’s a fit. With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward.”

Thibodeau likes his teams to be defensively sound. Robinson provides the size, physicality and rim protection the team needs. Furthermore, his presence could help further unlock Town’s offensive production. The All-Star big man shone when playing next to Rudy Gobert with the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the Knicks could look to replicate that success.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims Drawing Trade Interest

If the Knicks choose to move forward with Robinson in the rotation, Jericho Sims could find himself being shopped ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Sims has begun to garner interest from teams around the NBA.

“Jericho Sims, who, according to sources, has garnered some interest in the trade market, has seen his playing time decrease amid a quick Thibodeau hook,” Bondy reported.

Sims is in his fourth year with the Knicks. He has recently found his playing time reduced. However, if the front office can find fair value for him in the trade market, and the deal helps plug gaps elsewhere on the roster, it makes sense to explore a potential trade — especially if Robinson is sticking around for the foreseeable future.