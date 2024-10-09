Young Center Viewed as Knicks ‘Top’ Trade Target Amid Mitchell Robinson Injury

The New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns on September 27, a surprising move right before the start of the NBA season. While the Knicks have long been interested in Towns, the injury to Mitchell Robinson could’ve been why they pulled the trigger when they did.

According to Ian Casselberry of Yahoo Sports, Robinson won’t be ready to play until December or January. He’s still recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

With Robinson’s injury, the Knicks could look to bring in another center. That’s why Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report named Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards as one of their “top” trade targets.

“If the New York Knicks still crave more center depth behind Towns, they could package up a draft asset with Precious Achiuwa to land Richards from the Hornets.

“Charlotte may be unwilling to part with Richards cheaply due to prospective starter Mark Williams’ latest injury, but Achiuwa still has some intriguing upside as an undersized, multi-skilled big,” Hughes wrote on October 7. “The Knicks need size and rebounding with Hartenstein gone and Micthell Robinson set to miss significant time, so they can justify another small deal to shore up a weakness. Richards is a legit 7-footer who grabbed 3.5 offensive boards per 36 minutes last season. You know Tom Thibodeau will be into that.”

Knicks Have Had Interest in Richards

Before the New York Knicks traded for Towns, they showed an interest in multiple centers around the league.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Richards had been on the Knicks’ “radar” in the offseason.

“Richards, who league sources tell The Athletic is someone the Knicks have had on their radar this offseason, is a big, physical specimen with a good motor. He rebounds OK, too, and can be disruptive at the rim,” Edwards wrote on September 24.

Richards, 26-years-old, averaged 9.7 points, eight rebounds, and shot 69.1% from the field.

Towns Excited About Playing for Knicks

Any idea of trading for a center would depend on the New York Knicks front office still having an interest in trading for one. With Towns and Precious Achiuwa on the roster, the Knicks could be content with their center position until Robinson returns.

Towns also has familiarity with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, which should ease his transition to the team.

“I think it gives us a little bit of a head start,” Towns said on October 3, according to Chris Herring of ESPN. “I know the offense he likes to run. I know the way he likes to play defense and what he expects from his players.”

Towns and Thibodeau having that experience should help the Knicks. Thibodeau also believes his experience in the postseason could be useful for the Knicks.

“He’s gotten a lot more experience. He’s now been deep in the playoffs and knows what that’s like,” Thibodeau said.

“As much as you try to prepare for something like that, until you go through it, you don’t fully understand what that is. His understanding is so much further along now than in his second year in the league. And his skill set is so unique that it fits well with everybody.”