Former Teammate Makes Prediction About Karl-Anthony Towns’ 1st Year With Knicks

The New York Knicks’ trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves is still not official. It is hung up by financial odds and ends that must be sorted out by the Knicks. Reactions to the trade have poured in, though.

Towns’ former teammate and Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is forecasting big things for Towns with his new team in 2024-25.

“KAT gonna be an All-Star #CarryOn,” Russell posted on X on September 30.

Russell and Towns were teammates from 2019-20 when the Timberwolves acquired the former from the Golden State Warriors until the 2022-23 trade deadline when Minnesota traded the guard to LA.

Towns made one All-Star appearance during that span. But Russell’s prediction is still not a reach.

He is a four-time All-Star, earning his most recent selection in 2023-24.

Towns, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, was also an All-Star in 2021-22. His numbers dipped in 2022-23 as he made 29 appearances while battling injuries and he was not selected as an All-Star.

Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves in 2023-24. He is in Year 1 of a five-year, $220.4 million contract.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Questioned About Karl-Anthony Towns at Knicks’ Media Day

Because the trade is not yet official, none of the players involved were able to take part in their new teams’ media days. Towns was a topic at the Knicks’ media day, though, with multiple players asked for their thoughts on the still-potential deal.

Jalen Brunson was asked if he had said “hi” to Towns since his arrival.

“Who’s Karl?” Brunson dead-panned on September 30. “Don’t know who that is. Don’t know who that is.”

Brunson’s “Roommates Show” shared a clip of former Knick Donte DiVincenzo – one of the outgoing players in the pending deal – from the show after news of the trade broke. The post was captioned with an emoticon sad face.

The handle did something similar while sharing DiVicenzo’s full episode. They also shared a post featuring three-time All-Star Julius Randle, who was also traded.

Brunson’s co-host and Knicks wing, Josh Hart was also asked about Towns on media day. Asked what his reaction was to seeing the deal reported on social media, Hart answered in a similar fashion to Brunson.

“What report?” Hart said. “We got KAT? Whoa. Wow, that’s crazy.”

Brunson left the door open for Towns to appear on the show, saying that they liked to invite everyone on.

Karl-Anthony Towns Spotted in New York Rocking Knicks Gear

Towns was unable to hold court on media day. But he was in town donning his new team’s apparel in a photo shared on X by The Athletic’s Peter Baugh.

Towns had posted an image of himself at the Timberwolves’ facilities at 3 am.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on X on September 27 that Towns was “still processing” the trade from his long-time NBA home.

It will take a combination of Towns integrating himself into the Knicks’ style of play and coming to grips with his new reality – the latter of which appears to have happened – for him to deliver on Russell’s prediction.