Knicks Trade Pitch Would Swap Mitchell Robinson & More for Center Upgrade

Ian Begley of SNY reported on September 23 that New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson “will not be ready” for the start of the season. Begley added that December or January is a target for his return after recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks’ lack of depth and a real starter at center is a concern and one they could look to fix.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic proposed multiple trades for the Knicks to consider. One of his trades would send Robinson, Miles McBride, and the Detroit Pistons 2025 first-round pick to the Pistons for Isaiah Stewart and two future second-round picks.

“Moving on from Robinson will only happen if the Knicks are growing impatient with his lack of availability and want to try and add someone who could be a potential difference-maker.

“Yes, Stewart has played on a historically bad Detroit team the last few seasons, but he has been one of the few bright spots,” Edwards wrote on September 24. “The 23-year-old big man is a different defender from Robinson, but a good one as well. His value really shows in switches, as he’s able to stay in front of guards and make them uncomfortable.”

Why Trading the First-Round Pick Isn’t an Issue

The 2025 first-round pick the New York Knicks own from the Detroit Pistons is heavily protected, so the Knicks wouldn’t be trading a potential No. 1 pick away.

If the Knicks keep the pick, Edwards added that they’d “likely” turn into two second-round picks.

“As for the first-round pick, it was Detroit’s to begin with, and if New York keeps it, it’s more likely to turn into two second-round picks as it remains heavily protected,” Edwards wrote. “The rebuilding Pistons don’t appear to be playoff-bound in the very near future. That pick has more value to Detroit than any other team.”

However, as Edwards alluded, the Pistons need all of their picks. They aren’t in a position to contend anytime in the near future. Factor that in with a loaded 2025 NBA draft class, and the Pistons could be interested in getting that pick back.

How Stewart Could Help the Knicks

Outside of what Stewart does on the court, the New York Knicks simply need a body at center right now. With Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks could have a tough time defending the two stars when it matters most.

While they could have OG Anunoby guard them or get creative in defensive schemes, having a big body to throw on them could be beneficial.

Stewart is a different type of player than Robinson. Standing at 6-foot-8, the New York native is a bit undersized for a center, and he doesn’t play like a traditional five.

Stewart can hit from 3-point range at an above-average mark, shooting 38.3% last season on 3.8 attempts per game.

The Knicks are a great rebounding team, especially on the offensive glass. Stewart averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game in 2021-22, and while that’s not the same as Robinson’s 4.6 in 2023-24, he’d still give them value in that department.