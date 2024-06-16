Knicks Trade Pitch Nets Team $176 Million All-Star This Summer

Maybe the Sixers offer the loftier ceiling because they have an in-prime MVP [in Joel Embiid ] and an ascendant second star in [Tyrese] Maxey . But New York’s floor is much higher, and the thought of tethering himself to yet another ultra-talented but constantly injured superstar might not appeal to George.

This isn’t a conversation if we limit it to teams that can sign George. The Knicks don’t have the cap space to get him, and they’re also going to pay through the nose to keep OG Anunoby . But New York could absolutely work out a trade package to bring George across the country, and he’d fit perfectly as a Julius Randle replacement next to Anunoby, Jalen Brunson , Isaiah Hartenstein (also a free agent) and Josh Hart .

This really comes down to whether you believe the Knicks are a better destination for George than the Philadelphia 76ers , who have max cap space (and then some) and have been most frequently mentioned as the biggest threat to sign PG away from the Los Angeles Clippers .

Knicks Need Paul George to Opt Into Final Year of Contract to Orchestrate Trade

George can sign an extension for more than $221 million with the Clippers, while Philadelphia can ink the forward to a max deal of $212 million if he opts out of the final year of his contract this summer.

As Hughes explained, George opting out is good news for teams willing to max him out in free agency, but the Knicks aren’t in a position to do that. As such, George foregoing the final $48.8 million of his $176 million contract would actually be bad news for New York.

A Clippers team motivated into a sign-and-trade deal centered around George, so as not to lose a player of his caliber for nothing, is the situation in which George might actually move from the biggest West Coast market to the most relevant East Coast market.

However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicted on Friday that George ends up in Philly alongside Embiid and Maxey.