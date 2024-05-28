Knicks’ Julius Randle Gives 4-Word Update on Shoulder Recovery

For as successful a season as 2023-2024 was for the New York Knicks, there will long be an asterisk on the year in Julius Randle‘s absence with injury.

For the first time since New York’s second-round elimination loss to the Indiana Pacers, he offered an update on his rehab. Randle appeared as a guest on an alternate cast of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Pacers.

“It’s healing up great,” Randle said on May 27. “I spent so much time rehabbing before. So when I came out of shoulder surgery, I was recovering pretty fast. A lot of my muscles around my shoulder are strong. I been healing up great. Been taking my time obviously, I’m not in a rush. But I like where I’m at for sure.”

The All-Star forward played just 46 games before being shut down with a shoulder injury.

As is apparent from his comments, he underwent a successful surgery and is on track to make a full recovery.

Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists in his fifth campaign with New York.

Regardless, given his absence, and the Knicks’ aspirations, his future with the team is up in air headed into the offseason.

Randle Liable to Be Outgoing in Any Star Trade

Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that while the Knicks aren’t shopping Randle, they know the circumstance may arise where they’re left little choice in the matter.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle,” Katz wrote on May 24. “But they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so. If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then.”

Leon Rose and the New York front office have been busy since the day he was hired.

But no season more than the most recent, when they pulled off two midseason trades that netted Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, and OG Anunoby.

Whether it was or wasn’t enough with the stipulation of injuries New York battled in the postseason, trust that all options outside of trading Jalen Brunson are on the table.

And given his $30-million salary, amongst other things, he’s the prime candidate to go out in a trade that nets another star.

But if one is going to be available that fits that bill remains as uncertain as Randle’s future.

Randle: “I’m Excited” Over Knicks’ Future

Despite a murky finish to the year, Randle is excited about the direction of the Knicks.

“I’m excited man,” Randle said on May 27. “It’s my fifth season being a Knick, and you know I was here when we was winning 15 games. We were coming, scratching, clawing from the bottom. To see where we’re at now, and to understand the potential of our team, the opportunity, I’m excited. It just motivates me to head into the offseason. I’m ready to get to work.”

New York pushed the Pacers to seven games despite the absences of Anunoby, Bogdanovic, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

Indiana was subsequently swept in the Eastern Conference Finals, leaving Knicks fans (and likely some players) feeling as if the team had a legitimate Finals bid if healthy.

Randle plays a bigger part in that than anyone, and if he’s back with New York for 2024-2025, he’ll give them a chance to prove it.