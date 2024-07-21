‘NBA Draft Steal’ Jumps Ahead of 9-Year Veteran as Knicks Backup PG: Insider

Tyler Kolek‘s outstanding NBA Summer League play could lead to a potential bench role in his rookie year with the New York Knicks.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Kolek jumped ahead of nine-year veteran Cam Payne in the Knicks point guard rotation.

“This is where things stand with the projected rotation coming out of Summer League: Rookie Tyler Kolek is currently the backup point guard, ahead of Payne, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote on July 21.

“The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week. (He signed for a veteran’s minimum deal). At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League.”

Kolek took the 2024 NBA Summer League by storm, averaging 7.0 assists per game, the most by any player who has played five games in the Las Vegas tournament this year.

The crafty playmaker out of Marquette also normed 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Knicks.

However, given the Knicks stacked roster, Kolek’s spot in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation is not cast in stone. He will have to fight for it in the training camp and the preseason games.

“Will Kolek be in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation? I don’t know the answer to that question. You can certainly pencil in Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and the Knicks’ yet-to-be-named backup center into Thibodeau’s rotation. Based on current projections after the Payne signing, Miles McBride is in the Knicks’ regular rotation. So to play Kolek, Thibodeau would need to expand his rotation to ten players,” Begley wrote.

NBA-Ready Rookie looks like NBA Draft Steal

Kolek was one of the four rookies who looked like steals of the 2024 NBA Draft, according to Bleacher Report’s Mo Dakhil, after watching the Summer League play.

Dakhil, a former NBA video coordinator for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, pointed out Kolek’s greatest attribute: a pure playmaker.

The Knicks never had a player like that in their roster as their All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson is more a crafty scorer than a playmaker. Dakhil, like Begley, also pointed out the Knicks’ roster crunch might bury Kolek on the bench during his rookie year.

“The challenge for Kolek is the depth of the Knicks, which might mean he will not see much playing time. If given the opportunity, he will raise some eyebrows. He can hit catch-and-shoot threes, has a quick burst to get to the rim and again, his vision will open up opportunities for others.

Even though Kolek might not see much court time, the kid can play and was a steal in the second round,” Dakhil said.

Knicks Summer League Coach Impressed With Tyler Kolek

Kole’s outstanding play is the toast of the Knicks fans on X, formerly Twitter. Even his Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto agreed with the sentiment.

“He’s got a great floor game,” Yoshimoto told Newsday’s Steve Popper after Kolek’s heroics in the Knicks’ first Summer League win against the Sacra-mento Kings on July 17. “(He’s) very unselfish, tough-minded. He’s a great competitor. That’s what we like about him. He makes winning plays.”

Kolek, who signed a record-setting NBA contract for a second-round pick, is confident and a clutch performer.