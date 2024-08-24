Knicks’ Trade Talks for Isaiah Hartenstein Replacement Stalled: Report

After Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks quickly pivoted to the trade market in search of his replacement.

One of their options was Utah Jazz‘s young center Walker Kessler. Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto first reported the Knicks’ interest in Kessler on June 24.

It turned out, they were really serious as they engaged the Jazz in trade talks surrounding the former Team USA center, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

“Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn’t seem part of the team’s long-term plan,” Pincus wrote on August 23.

The Jazz’s high-asking price for their 23-year-old center nixed the deal which rose from at least one first-round pick to two during the offseason.

“All of the intel out of Utah has been ‘it’s a high price’ for Walker Kessler. They’ve been asking for a couple of first-round picks,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on his podcast “Buha’s Block” on August 9.

Kessler’s market was driven up when a team offered two first-round picks, SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 9.

“The Knicks have shown interest in Kessler,” Begley said. “I was told subsequently that teams had offered two first-rounders to Utah for the past couple of weeks but were rebuffed. Obviously, we don’t know the value of the first-round rounders offered. Not all first-round picks are created equal. There are protections on these picks, but that gives you a little idea of how the Jazz value Kessler and what would it take to pry him out of Utah.”

Walker Kessler’s Fit With Knicks

Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in 2022, was part of the Jazz’s haul from the Rudy Gobert trade.

The 7-foot Kessler played for Team USA in last year’s FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, after being named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team.

A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kessler’s defensive skillset translated well in the NBA. Last season, he wound up as the league’s second-best shot blocker with 2.4 per game, behind San Antonio Spurs Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (3.6).

His rim protection is important in the Knicks’ defensive coverage under Tom Thibodeau, who deters opposing teams from attacking the paint.

Kessler also flirted with a double-double average over his first two seasons in the NBA. In 138 games, including 62 starts, Kessler averaged 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in just 23.2 minutes.

Knicks’ Plan B

With the Knicks unable to land Kessler, they auditioned his last season’s backup Omer Yurtseven and tried to bring in Frenchman Mathias Lessort.

Ultimately, they settled in bringing back undersized center Precious Achiuwa, who also played as a backup power forward last season for the Knicks.

In 49 games, including 18 starts, the 24-year-old Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points on 52.5% field goal shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.2 minutes. In the Knicks’ playoff run, the four-year veteran posted 5.2 points on 48.8% field goal shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.5 minutes across nine games.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Achiuwa’s deal is worth $6 million for one year. Interestingly, the 6-foot-8 Achiuwa waived his no-trade clause, per multiple reports. That raised a few eyebrows as his contract makes him a trade chip for the Knicks leading to the trade deadline in February. He will be trade-eligible by December 15, per Begley.

Combining Achiuwa’s salary with Miles McBride ($4.7 million) or whoever the Knicks sign with their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception could bring back a player in the $11 to $12 million range.