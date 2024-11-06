Top 10 NBA Prospects to Watch in College Basketball

The 2024-25 college basketball season is packed with exciting talent, and fans are watching closely as top NBA prospects take the floor.

This season’s group of players comes from powerhouse college programs and international leagues, all eager to make names for themselves on the court. For scouts and fans, these prospects are the ones to watch as they aim to boost their NBA draft stock.

From Duke’s Cooper Flagg, widely projected as a top pick, to BYU’s Egor Demin, an international standout, each player brings unique strengths. Many shined in showcases like the McDonald’s All-American Game, while others have gained valuable experience playing professionally overseas.

With skills ranging from lockdown defense to sharpshooting, these 10 college players are poised to make an impact and become the next NBA prospects.

10. Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

We kick off our list with Khaman Maluach, the first of three Duke Blue Devils. The 7-foot-2 center, with notable agility, will be hard for scouts to miss. Though his offensive game is still developing, Maluach is a dominant defensive presence. Before joining Duke, he represented his native South Sudan in the Paris Olympic qualifying rounds. A relative newcomer to basketball, Maluach has an impressive frame and significant potential, making him a possible lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

9. Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

Liam McNeeley joins a UConn squad coming off back-to-back national championships and already featuring Alex Karaban. With high hopes of completing the three-peat, there will be plenty of opportunity for McNeeley to emerge as an elite three-and-D prospect, showcasing the off-the-ball skills NBA scouts seek. McNeeley averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He was a McDonald’s All-American and was named MVP of Team Air with 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

8. Egor Demin, SG/SF, BYU

Egor Demin made waves when he decided to leave Real Madrid to play college basketball for BYU. The 6-foot-9 Russian wing averaged 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 21 games for Real Madrid during the 2023-24 Spain EBA season. Unfortunately for Demin, he missed out on valuable experience on the FIBA circuit due to Russia’s ban from competition. Demin has a lot to prove, not only for himself but also for the trend of top international prospects choosing the NCAA over professional leagues before becoming eligible for the NBA draft.

7. Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Known as a bucket-getter with great shooting touch, Tre Johnson averaged nearly 40% shooting from behind the 3-point line during his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He had 17 points, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range during the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game and joins a Longhorns team where he is expected to receive starter minutes.

6. Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Named Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year, Kon Knueppel averaged 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for Wisconsin Lutheran as a senior, leading them to an undefeated 30-0 record and a state championship. The 6-foot-7-inch freshman brings a high basketball IQ and figures alongside fellow freshman Cooper Flagg to bring a formidable one-two punch for the Duke Blue Devils.

5. Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

Drake Powell, a 6-foot-6 freshman, averaged 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals during his senior season at Northwood High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina. After appearing in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, Powell brings strong perimeter defense to the Tar Heels. He is expected to fit well into a lineup that often uses multiple guards, giving him plenty of opportunities to develop offensively. With the physical tools and mentality to be a standout NBA prospect, Powell is currently projected to be a Top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

4. VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

VJ Edgecombe spent the summer gaining valuable experience with NBA veterans Buddy Hield and Deandre Ayton on the Bahamian National Team during the qualifying tournament for the Paris Olympics. In his senior season at Long Island Lutheran Middle and High School, he averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. A McDonald’s All-American, Edgecombe boasts elite speed and an explosive first step, standing 6-foot-5. He is an intriguing NBA prospect, especially if he can enhance his playmaking and passing skills.

3. Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

Airious “Ace” Bailey, the top-ranked high school player in Georgia, brings a player archetype to Rutgers comparable to NBA stars past and present. The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks during his senior season at McEachern High School. At Rutgers, Bailey is likely to have the freedom to take plenty of shots, though he’ll need to demonstrate discipline in his shot selection, range, and confidence. Without restraint, his assertiveness can sometimes lead to forced, low-percentage attempts.

2. Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

Dylan Harper, the second Rutgers freshman on our list, is coming off an impressive run, appearing in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic. In his senior season at Don Bosco Prep, he averaged 23 points, with a career-high of 38, while leading his team to the New Jersey state championship game. Harper brings a strong basketball pedigree to the Scarlet Knights as the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper and brother of current NBA player Ron Harper Jr. Known as a prolific scorer, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to grow as a playmaker as Rutgers’ starting point guard. His maturity at 18 bodes well, as he plays beyond his years.

1. Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

Cooper Flagg has solidified himself as the clear favorite for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 freshman was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American as a senior, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game at Montverde Academy in Florida. With his skill level catching up to his elite athleticism, sharp court vision and defensive instincts, Flagg is poised to lead the Duke Blue Devils on a deep March Madness run.