Ex-Giants Vet Takes Heat From 49ers Teammate for Super Bowl Comments

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano has never been shy about speaking his mind. In the past, he’s made headlines for saying the Buffalo Bills “got what [they] deserved” after releasing him and losing in the playoffs later that year, and he also recently weighed in on the Brian Daboll-Wink Martindale beef from afar (more on that below).

On February 12, the current San Francisco 49ers right guard got himself into some hot water for social media comments after the Super Bowl. Feliciano started the game before leaving with injury. Replacing him was backup guard Spencer Burford.

Below was the X conversation that appeared to blatantly throw Burford under the bus for a key missed blocking assignment late in the game.

“Colton McKivitz has one of the best players in the game lined up in front of him and he decides to give him a free rush to Brock Purdy… Sickening,” a Niners fan began, sharing the clip of Chris Jones blowing up a potential San Francisco touchdown during overtime.

Eventually, Feliciano clarified what really happened on this play. “I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy….” he said.

I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy…. https://t.co/l2siCwnMGW — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 12, 2024

“So who’s guy was it?” A different fan asked. “Although not his guy, a quick chop to disrupt his pass rush route could’ve given Purdy just enough time to get a pass off.”

Feliciano then replied again: “A quick chop is not needed if the guy that was supposed to block him, blocks him.”

This comment hinted pretty clearly that his replacement, Burford, made the mistake. But that was all but confirmed when Burford chimed in, responding: “Sheesh…I open up my app to this…get well soon bro…”

Ex-Giants’ Jon Feliciano Apologizes to 49ers Teammate Spencer Burford for Super Bowl Remarks

After Feliciano’s statement and Burford’s reaction caught fire on social media, the veteran blocker took responsibility for his actions.

“Im sorry bro. I woke up hungover and being a [expletive],” Feliciano told Burford in front of hundreds of thousands on X. “In trying to have ones back I hurt u. It’s f-Ed up and I apologize. You got nothing but greatness ahead of you. I’m sorry bro.”

Burford has not responded to Feliciano’s “hungover” apology at this time. Although he did comment on a second video breakdown criticizing the pass protection as a whole in that moment.

“This just can’t happen. Biggest play of the game and Chris Jones, the best DT in football is left unblocked. If Jones is blocked up, Brandon Aiyuk is wide open for a TD. Jauan Jennings open as well,” a user voiced while sharing the breakdown.

“Should’ve fanned out and let the backer be the free hitter,” Burford first replied, before saying: “Nah just tell them to chill on colt please that’s all I ask …”

Like Feliciano, Burford’s first instinct was to defend McKivitz — who many fans bashed on social media Monday morning. The difference is he does so without taking a shot at anyone else, even if he was indeed the guilty party.

Jon Feliciano Discusses Breakup Between Giants Coaches Brian Daboll & Wink Martindale

Back on the Daboll-Martindale story, Feliciano gave his take ahead of the Super Bowl — having played for the Giants organization in 2022.

“I think it’s unfortunate how things ended up,” Feliciano told Bob Brookover of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. “I loved both of them as coaches. But once you get to know ‘Wink’ and once you get to know [Daboll], you know it could either be magic or end up how it ended up.”

“I think they are both strong personalities,” the offensive lineman explained. “As you see, [Daboll] can explode, but as a guy who knows him, I know what you’re going to get. It’s not like a personal thing. It’s not anything other than [Daboll] wants to win real, real bad. And Wink is a strong [personality], so I think that’s probably what happened.”