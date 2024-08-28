Heavy’s 2024 NFL Preseason Wrap Up: A Recap for All 32 Teams

The 2024 NFL preseason is officially in the books, and we’ve got you covered with a wrap up for all 32 teams.

Six teams got through their respective preseasons undefeated, while seven squads failed to registered a win al all. Read on to learn who stood out, in good ways and bad.

The regular season kicks off on September 5, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. A day later, on September 6, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles head to São Paulo to play the first-ever regular season game every played in Brazil.

Here’s a look at where all 32 teams currently stand with the regular season on the horizon.

NFC East

🤠 Cowboys: Chaos tends to follow the Cowboys no matter what they do, although Dallas got some calming news shortly after the preseason ended: Superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb just agreed to a four-year, $136 million extension. The Cowboys finished the preseason with a 1-2 mark, and they didn’t get much clarity when it comes to Dak Prescott’s backup, either. Trey Lance showed flashes but also struggled mightily, throwing 5 interceptions in the team’s preseason finale loss to the Chargers.

🦅 Eagles: Philadelphia finished its preseason with a 2-1 record. The Eagles roll into the 2024 regular season with lofty goals: to get back to the Super Bowl after an early postseason exit in 2023. Much will ride on starting QB Jalen Hurts, who will likely need to remain healthy for the team’s goals to materialize, as backup Kenny Pickett struggled at times throughout the preseason. The Eagles kick their 2024 regular season off in Brazil when they take on Jordan Love and the Packers.

🗽 Giants: The Giants went 1-2 this preseason, averaging a paltry 10.0 points a game over those three contests. It’s clear questions remain about quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL. Jones struggled in his lone preseason appearance, going 11-18 for 138 yards and two interceptions. New York gave Jones a playmaker to throw to in rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. Defensively, the Giants added star pass rusher Brian Burns, who has 20.5 sacks over the last two seasons. We’ll see if their new additions can give them a boost.

🫡 Commanders: After losing its first two preseason matchups, Washington finished strong, beating the Patriots 20-10 to finish 1-2 in exhibition matchups. Regardless of the outcomes, the team saw what it needed to see from rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who was impressive in limited action. Daniels completed 12-of-15 passes for 123 yards throughout the preseason.The rookie QB will make his regular season debut on the road against the Buccaneers on September 8.

NFC West

☀️ Cardinals: The Cardinals went winless in the preseason (0-3). To be fair, they didn’t play quarterback Kyler Murray at all, and their other starters played sparingly. After going 4-13 last season, expectations are relatively low for Arizona. The Cards made some significant additions this offseason, led by a potential superstar in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who will be a top rookie to watch this coming season.

🐏 Rams: The Rams finished the preseason with a 2-1 mark. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford took it all in from the sidelines. At 36, he is set to begin his 16th season in the NFL, and should have little difficulty getting acclimated Week 1 aside from some potentially creaky bones. Hopes are high in L.A. after the team finished second in the NFC West with a 10-7 record last season. The spotlight will also be shining brightly, as the Rams have five prime-time games on the slate this season beginning with their Week 1 showdown against the Lions.

⛏️ 49ers: The West has run through the Niners over the last two years. San Francisco made it to the Super Bowl last year, and after losing to the Chiefs, the 49ers are looking to win it all in 2024. With top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams still holding out as the regular season nears, the Niners had better hope QB Brock Purdy and company can compensate until the holdouts are over. San Francisco went a very bland 1-1-1 in the preseason, and the team is limping into the regular season, as it’s dealing with a litany of injuries.

☕ Seahawks: Change is the theme in Seattle this year. The Seahawks are under new leadership for the first time in 14 years, with Mike Macdonald taking the reins from Pete Carroll. Macdonald went 2-1 in his first preseason coaching the team, and he’ll start the regular season off without top edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, who sprained his MCL in the team’s preseason win over the Browns. The Seahawks kick their regular season off against the Denver Broncos on September 8.

NFC North

🐻 Bears: The Bears looked like a well-balanced team throughout the preseason, going 4-0. Chicago averaged 28.8 points a game on offense while allowing 11.8 points the game on defense. There’s loads of excitement surrounding rookie QB Caleb Williams, who displayed flashes of brillance in his two preseason appearances. Can Chicago finally find its way back to the winning side of things with Williams under center?

🦁 Lions: The Lions finished their preseason strong, winning their final two games (2-1). Detroit is also getting good injury news at just the right time, as top offseason acquisition D.J. Reader was just taken off the PUP list. The veteran defensive tackle should give the Lions another fearsome presence on the D-line along with Aidan Hutchinson. Reader is returning from a quadriceps injury, so his health will be something to monitor as the season progresses.

🧀 Packers: The Packers had an up-and-down preseason (2-1), but ultimately the good definitely outweighed the bad. Starting QB Jordan Love looked sharp as a cheese slicer, going 2-2 for 63 yards and a score in limited action. The Packers’ backups didn’t look good against Denver, losing 27-2, but the reserves finished strong against the Ravens. Green Bay added QB Malik Willis via trade after the preseason ended, so look for him to backup Love moving forward.

🗡️ Vikings: Get ready for the Sam Darnold Show, Minneapolis. With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffering a season-ending meniscus injury, Darnold will be taking the role of QB1 this season. The Vikings look sharp throughout the preseason, going 3-0. They face three playoff teams (49ers, Texans, Packers) in their first four games, so leaving with a ‘W’ in the season opener on the road against the Giants feels hugely important for Minnesota.

NFC South

🐦 Falcons: It’s fair to say the Falcons didn’t have an exciting preseason. Atlanta went 0-3 and managed to score just 25 points combined in all three losses. Still, the drama in the team’s quarterbacks room should provide plenty of interesting fodder for beat writers and fans alike this season. Will veteran QB Kirk Cousins earn his $180 million deal and remain the team’s starter for this year and beyond? Will No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. usurp him? Are the Falcons ever gonna be relevant again? We’ll have answers soon.

🐾 Panthers: After finishing 1-2 this preseason, Carolina is looking to climb out of the NFC South cellar, where they have landed two out of the last three years. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 6-of-8 passes for 70 yards and a TD, looking sharp in his lone preseason appearance. It’ll be interesting to see how Young progresses in Year 2 under new head coach Dave Canales. As a rookie in 2023, Young had the fourth-fewest passing yards per attempt in a season in NFL history, per ESPN, So in a way, there’s nowhere to go but up.

⚜️ Saints: New Orleans finished the preseason with a 1-2 record. Veteran QB Derek Carr is set to begin his second season with the team, and he should have an improved offensive line in front of him this year. New Orleans added left tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the draft, and he could turn out to be a hugely important addition. The Saints open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome on September 8.

🏴‍☠️ Bucs: Tampa Bay went 2-1 over the preseason, and the Bucs are looking to repeat as NFC South champs again this season. Baker Mayfield will be back at QB, and he’ll have top targets Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back, as well. Backup Kyle Trask established his spot behind Mayfield, and the bulk of the team’s defensive starters will also return, including safety Antione Winfield Jr.

AFC North

🐦‍⬛ Ravens: Baltimore finished its preseason with a 1-2 record, failing to score more than 13 points in any of its three games. That’s probably because reigning MVP Lamar Jackson didn’t play. Neither did two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, who the Ravens inked this offseason. Jackson is 2-4 in the playoffs, and he has ex-NFL stars calling out his lack of postseason success. Can King Henry help take Baltimore to the next level?

🐅 Bengals: It was an uneventful preseason for Cincinnati, who went 0-3. All eyes will be on quarterback Joe Burrow, whose 2023 campaign was cut short with a wrist injury. Joe Cool didn’t take any preseason snaps, so he’ll be a player to watch come Week 1. Also worth watching? Burrow’s favorite target, Ja’Marr Chase, returned to practice afternoon the team’s preseason concluded, so a contract extension could be right around the corner.

🟫 Browns: The Browns went 0-3 this preseason, with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sitting out all three games. Watson underwent shoulder surgery in November of 2024 and has been dealing with arm soreness throughout the preseason. Cleveland kicks its regular season off at home against the Dallas Cowboys and Watson is expected to start, but his health will definitely be something to monitor over the coming season.

⚒️ Steelers: This preseason hasn’t been a great one for the Steelers. Forget about the team’s 0-3 mark in exhibition play. That’s secondary compared to the glaring questions the Steelers have at QB. Veteran Russell Wilson had the edge at the start of preseason, but the younger and more mobile Justin Fields has had flashes, leaving coach Mike Tomlin with a decision to make. No biggie — it’s only a choice that could determine the team’s entire season.

AFC South

🐮 Texans: There’s loads of hype surrounding the Texans heading into the regular season, and with good reason. Houston went 3-1 over the preseason, winning its final three preseason games after losing to the Bears in the Hall of Fame game. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud has two new playmakers to work with on offense in wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon.

🐎 Colts: Indianapolis had a roller coaster of a preseason, ultimately finishing with a 2-1 mark. The same can be said for second-year signal-caller Anthony Richardson, who went 10-18 for 111 yards, a TD and an interception. Richardson is coming off an injury to his throwing shoulder that ended his 2023 campaign Week 5, so fair or not, he’ll be under scrutiny. He won’t have an easy go of it early, as Indy faces the Texans and Packers win Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

🐆 Jaguars: The Jags went 3-0 over the preseason, and they’d like all that winning to carry over to the regular season. Jacksonville has finished 9-8 each of the last two years, so anything less than that will likely be considered a disappointment. This’ll be the 3rd season with Doug Pederson leading the way and the 4th with Trevor Lawrence as the starting quarterback, so it’ll be put up or shut up time for the Jaguars.

🇹 Titans: First-year head coach Brian Callahan went 3-0 in his first preseason. The Titans head into the regular season relatively injury free with a solid young group of players. Quarterback Will Levis will lead the way for the Titans in Year 2. Levis led all NFL QBs with 10.6 air yards per throw last year. With offseason additions Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard onboard this year, Levis has more playmakers to work with on offense. We’ll see if the Titans can continue their hot streak into the regular season.

AFC East

🦬 Bills: The Bills wound up going 1-2 over the preseason, with quarterback Josh Allen playing just one series. Allen will be throwing to rookie WR Keon Coleman, as his former favorite target, Stefon Diggs, was traded to Houston. Speaking of the Texans, the Bills are currently tied with Houston for the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl, per ESPN. Both the Texans and the Bills square off on October 6.

🐬 Dolphins: The Dolphins won their first two preseason games before falling in the finale to the Bucs, finishing at 2-1. Miami did much of its offseason work in the front office, inking QB Tua Tagovailoa and top wideout Tyreek Hill to mega-extensions. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in Miami after early exits in the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

🇺🇸 Patriots: The Patriots went 1-2 over the preseason, with the team’s future franchise quarterback, rookie Drake Maye, showing why the team nabbed him 3rd overall in the draft. Maye went 21-34 for 192 yards and a score over the preseason. Pats coach Jerod Mayo hasn’t named Maye a starter over veteran Jacoby Brissett yet, but it feels like Maye’s time could come soon.

✈️ Jets: The Jets went 3-0 this preseason, but the biggest question surrounding Gang Green remains unanswered: How will future Hall of fame QB Aaron Rodgers respond after rupturing his Achilles just four snaps into the 2023 season? New York added former Chargers wideout Mike Williams in free agency while also drafting OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu at No. 11 overall. Fashanu should help protect Rodgers, but can the Jets do enough on offense to help their dominant defense?

AFC West

🐴 Broncos: Can Bo Nix and an upstart Broncos squad continue their preseason momentum into the regular season? Denver went 3-0 during the preseason, and glimpses of Nix gave the Mile High crowd reason for hope. The rookie QB went 23-30 for 211 yards and two passing scores. Watching whether Sean Payton can guide Nix and company to a winning season has the kind of dramatic potential reality shows are made of.

🏹 Chiefs: The Chiefs went winless in the preseason, going 0-3. Patrick Mahomes went 11-18 for 120 yards, and he had two of his passes dropped. Anyone the slightest bit concerned hasn’t been paying attention over the last several seasons. Now looking for their third straight Lombardi trophy, Andy Reid and company kick off the regular season at home against the Ravens on September 5.

☠️ Raiders: After a deceptively competitive preseason that saw Las Vegas go 0-2-1, there’s room for cautious optimism amongst Raiders Nation. Antonio Pierce begins his first full season as head coach of the Raiders after leading the team to a 5-4 mark as interim HC last year. With journeyman Gardner Minshew leading the way for Vegas at QB, it promises to be a wild ride in 2024.

⚡ Chargers: The Jim Harbaugh Era began with a 1-2 preseason performance for the Chargers, who are heading into Year 1 of a rebuild. Justin Herbert will be under center again for L.A. He and the offense should have numerous opportunities to put points on the board Week 1, when they host the Raiders. Defensively, new DC Jesse Minter inherits a dominant pass rushing duo in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.