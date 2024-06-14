Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Sends $135 Million Edge Rusher to Buffalo

Bills Would Tighten Grip on Division Davenport noted that Buffalo’s “stranglehold on the AFC East” is loosening with the rise of the Miami Dolphins. It took five straight wins at the conclusion of last season — including a season finale win over the Dolphins — for the Bills to clinch the division, and Davenport suggested the Bills could be even more vulnerable after the departure of top pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

“Much has been made of the team’s situation at wide receiver after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. But the Bills have a potential weakness on defense as well,” Davenport wrote. “Only one player for Buffalo eclipsed 10 sacks last season—edge-rusher Leonard Floyd, who is now in San Francisco. Buffalo’s projected starters on the edge (Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa) combined for just 11.5 sacks a year ago.” If the Bills hope to finally break through a competitive conference and reach the Super Bowl, they will need to contend with some top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, Davenport added. Trading for Bosa could give the Bills a significant boost in that aspect, he wrote. Davenport added that Bosa, the four-time Pro Bowler who landed a $135 million contract in 2020, appears to have moved beyond the foot injury that plagued him last season.

“But Joey Bosa is significantly younger than [Von] Miller was when the team acquired him, and he has participated in voluntary workouts—a good sign that the foot injury that wrecked his 2023 campaign is behind him,” he wrote.