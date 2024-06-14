Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Sends $135 Million Edge Rusher to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills made some big investments in their pass rush in recent years, using high draft picks on Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham and landing veteran Von Miller in a big-money deal in free agency.
The efforts have not brought the desired results, but Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested a “shocking” trade to help turn the tides. Davenport proposed the Bills could land edge rusher Joey Bosa in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025, addressing one of the biggest weaknesses on defense while giving a big boost to their Super Bowl hopes.
Bills Would Tighten Grip on Division
Davenport noted that Buffalo’s “stranglehold on the AFC East” is loosening with the rise of the Miami Dolphins. It took five straight wins at the conclusion of last season — including a season finale win over the Dolphins — for the Bills to clinch the division, and Davenport suggested the Bills could be even more vulnerable after the departure of top pass rusher Leonard Floyd.
“Much has been made of the team’s situation at wide receiver after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. But the Bills have a potential weakness on defense as well,” Davenport wrote. “Only one player for Buffalo eclipsed 10 sacks last season—edge-rusher Leonard Floyd, who is now in San Francisco. Buffalo’s projected starters on the edge (Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa) combined for just 11.5 sacks a year ago.”
If the Bills hope to finally break through a competitive conference and reach the Super Bowl, they will need to contend with some top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, Davenport added. Trading for Bosa could give the Bills a significant boost in that aspect, he wrote.
Davenport added that Bosa, the four-time Pro Bowler who landed a $135 million contract in 2020, appears to have moved beyond the foot injury that plagued him last season.
“But Joey Bosa is significantly younger than [Von] Miller was when the team acquired him, and he has participated in voluntary workouts—a good sign that the foot injury that wrecked his 2023 campaign is behind him,” he wrote.
“Getting Bosa’s contract on the books would take some wrangling, but Brandon Beane is as crafty a GM as there is in the NFL. It’s a risky play—but one that could pay off big if the Bills get the Bosa who made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2021.”
Bills Hope for Bounce-Back Season for Von Miller
While the Bills would have the draft picks needed to land Bosa after landing a second-round pick in the Diggs trade and amassing more by trading back twice in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, the team could also look internally for help at pass rush.
Though Miller had a career-worst season in 2023 as he returned from a torn ACL, there are indications that the All-Pro pass rusher could be coming back into form this year. Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted that Miller looked sharp in practices this week, showing off some of his old form.
“The speed, burst, and bend off the edge is something that just hasn’t looked the same for Miller since he tore his ACL back on Thanksgiving in 2022,” Parrino wrote. “He said he couldn’t practice last season without a knee brace, which he’s discarded this offseason and during OTAs. Miller still wants to play a few more seasons, and he showed some signs on Tuesday – albeit in a non-padded practice – that it could be possible.