C.J. Stroud Clarifies Viral Interaction With Caleb Williams That Caused Stir

The on-field interaction between Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud following their Week 2 showdown on Sunday Night Football went viral, but probably for the wrong reasons.

On Wednesday, September 18, Stroud stepped to the microphone for a media session and clarified that his message to Williams was, in fact, one of positivity and not an attempt to condescend to the No. 1 overall pick in the most recent NFL draft.

#Texans C.J. Stroud emphasized strongly that he was not 'little bro' ing #Bears Caleb Williams whom he has a ton of respect for adding that Williams was just upset that he didn't win the game and is a competitive guy. He wishes him all the success @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FCtl7YXd22 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2024

“I [wasn’t] trying to like ‘little bro’ him. He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him. I told him I have respect for him,” Stroud said. “And I had so many guys come up to me after games last year, and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice. So I just try to give back what the game has given me.”

C.J. Stroud Didn’t Take Caleb Williams’ Reaction as Disrespect

Stroud added that some people’s assumptions of how Williams took his message based on the Chicago QB’s facial expressions during the conversation were misinterpreted.

“I want him to do amazing in this league, I think he will. I think that he’ll get his groove. Once you get your rhythm — I didn’t get my rhythm until like Week 3 [or] Week 4, so I could see his game picking up from here,” Stroud continued. “I don’t think he was trying to, like, be [any kind of way toward me]. He was just upset that they lost. I totally understand. So, I have a ton of respect for that guy.”

Cameras captured Williams wearing something resembling a scowl on his face when Stroud met him near mid-field following the Texans’ 19-13 defeat of the Bears.

Williams finished the day 23-of-37 passing for 174 yards and 2 INTs while also taking 7 sacks. Meanwhile, Stroud carried his team to a 2-0 record on the season by completing 23-of-36 passes for 260 yards and 1 TD. Chicago got to the Houston QB three times on the evening.

C.J. Stroud Could Be Ideal Mentor for Caleb Williams

Stroud knows the plight of the highly-drafted rookie quarterback stepping into the spotlight from snap 1 with massive expectations as well as anyone — and he navigated those circumstances better than perhaps everyone else who has ever faced them.

The Texans selected Stroud No. 2 overall in 2023. He went on to finish his first professional campaign with 4,108 yards, 23 TDs and 5 INTs across 15 games played on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a brief period of inclusion in the MVP conversation.

However, he did struggle with some early growing pains as well as an injury issue (concussion) that cost him two contests near the end of the campaign. Despite those obstacles, Stroud led the Texans to an AFC South Division title and a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Many talking heads have, and will continue, to unfairly compare Williams and his other rookie QB counterparts to Stroud who was a historical outlier at the position in his first year. Because of that, the message he offered to Williams following their Week 2 bout should be taken as positive and not condescending.

“I just told him that everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run,” Stroud said. “Don’t put your head down. Don’t let a hard time humble you. Just keep going. It’s not gonna be easy, but you got picked at No. 1 for a reason — because they trust you and they believe in you.”