Insider Offers Major Update on Bears WR Rome Odunze’s Status vs. Texans

Two of the Chicago Bears‘ top three wide receivers are banged up after Week 1, and while one is in line to play on Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans, the other is most likely to be a scratch.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday evening, September 14, that rookie Rome Odunze was “tracking to play,” while veteran Keenan Allen’s situation remained more precarious.

“Bears consider WRs Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) game-time decisions for Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Texans,” Schefter posted to X. “Allen will test it pregame and if he plays, could be used more sparingly than usual; Odunze is tracking to play vs. the Texans, per sources.”

Odunze had just 1 catch for 11 yards on 4 targets during his NFL debut last week before suffering an MCL sprain.

Bears WR Keenan Allen Likely Out in Week 2 Against Texans

Allen, meanwhile, is most likely not going to play in Houston, according to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Sunday morning.

Glazer reported that Allen is “more on the doubtful side” to go Week 2 after fighting through a heel injury in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

The heel issue popped up late in the preseason. Allen lost the last four games of 2023 to a heel injury while he was still a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, which adds an extra level of concern.

Allen had just 4 catches for 29 yards against that Titans after posting a Pro Bowl season last year with 108 catches, 1,243 yards and 7 TDs. He is in the final season of his contract and looking for a multiyear extension from Chicago after the Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for his services over the offseason.

Injuries, however, are the biggest obstacle to Allen’s long-term future in the Windy City and Sunday’s developments do not help his cause. He will play the remainder of this season at 32 years old.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Looks to Bounce Back After Lackluster NFL Debut Against Titans

The Bears passing game was anemic in Week 1, a problem that started and ended with rookie QB Caleb Williams making his first career start.

Williams finished the day 14-of-29 for 93 yards, while the offense failed to score a single point. Chicago still claimed a 24-17 victory on the strength of touchdowns by both the defense and special teams units.

The Texans are dynamic enough on both sides of the football that a repeat performance from Williams and the Bears offense simply won’t suffice in primetime on Sunday night. However, Williams said following the team’s win against the Titans that he doesn’t expect to play that poorly again at any point in the year.

“Obviously big kudos to the defense, big kudos to the special teams,” Williams said. “It obviously wasn’t a game that I’m gonna play in the future and not the game that I wanted to play for my first game. But just kept fighting.”