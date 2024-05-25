Bengals Credited With Top-6 ‘Value’ Signing in 2024 Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals made a huge change at running back in 2024, parting ways with long-time team leader and star playmaker Joe Mixon in an effort to get younger at the position.
The move took some guts, considering Mixon is coming off his fourth career 1,000-yard season on the ground. But it also just earned some recognition from Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski on May 24.
“Zack Moss took an opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts, as the organization squabbled over a contract with lead back Jonathan Taylor, and ran with it,” Sobleski began after labeling the Moss signing one of the six best “value” contracts of 2024 free agency.
“Taylor was also dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle issue from the previous season. All the while, Moss emerged as a legitimate starting-caliber ball-carrier,” he explained. “Through the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign, Moss carried the ball 89 times for 445 yards and four total touchdowns.”
Cincy took notice, snatching up the former third-round talent once he hit the open market.
“Moss signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals knowing the organization already asked its starting running back Joe Mixon to take a pay cut eight months earlier,” Sobleski went on, pointing out the Mixon trade and the changing of the guard.
“The Bengals basically signed a quality starting option for a third of what Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs got with their average annual salaries,” he stated later. Concluding: “Moss also came in under the likes of fellow free agents D’Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary, Derrick Henry, Antonio Gibson, Austin Ekeler and DeeJay Dallas in total contractual value.”
Comparing Zack Moss’ Rushing Analytics to Ex-Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s in 2023
Moss rushed for 4.3 yards per carry during his breakout campaign last year — which happens to be his exact career average. He also caught 73% of targets through the air for 7.1 yards per reception. All told, he had 986 scrimmage yards off 210 touches (4.7 per touch) with seven total touchdowns.
When comparing Mixon’s season to the 26-year-old’s, the veteran produced more total yardage but was generally less efficient. For example, he averaged 4.0 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per touch.
Mixon was slightly better as a receiver, with 7.2 yards per catch and an 81.3% reception rate, but the Bengals are betting on productivity and fresh legs when making this swap.
And you see more of a divide between the two halfbacks once you dive a little deeper into the analytics with Pro Football Focus. Moss had a breakaway rush percentage of 25.5% compared to Mixon’s 16.2%, and PFF’s “elusive rating” skewed way in favor of the newcomer.
Moss registered an elusive rating of 55.6 in 2023, while Mixon was down at 39.0. Per PFF, this is a “signature stat measuring success and impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking.”
Moss also recorded narrow victories over Mixon in “yards after contact average” and “missed tackles forced.” Simply put, Cincinnati likely sees more potential with Moss leading their backfield rather than a soon-to-be 28-year-old Mixon.
Former Bengals Tyler Boyd & D.J. Reader Listed at Top Value Signings Alongside Zack Moss
Ironically, two Bengals departures made Sobleski’s Bleacher Report article as well, as wide receiver Tyler Boyd joining the Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle D.J. Reader signing with the Detroit Lions were both considered top six value moves alongside Moss.
“Familiarity greatly helps during the transition teams experience with new coaching staffs,” Sobleski noted regarding Boyd. He also cited his one-year, $4.5 million deal as tremendous value after the draft.
“The Titans landed one of the league’s best slot receivers, who has an extensive working partnership with new head coach Brian Callahan, at a discounted rate,” the writer continued. Pointing out that “Tennessee spent less than half than the New York Jets did for Mike Williams (one-year, $10 million deal), who is the same age and coming off a torn ACL.”
As for Reader, Sobleski felt that his 2023 injury limited his contract offers inside a booming defensive tackle market.
“To be fair, the 29-year-old veteran is recovering from a season-ending torn quadriceps tendon,” the analyst acknowledged after detailing his two-year, $22 million deal. “Still, he can be a wrecking ball in the middle of a defense when healthy. Yet his average annual salary ranks 22nd among defensive tackles. His salary-cap hit this season is even more team-friendly since it ranks 31st overall.”
If healthy, the Bengals and Lions are expected to be in the mix for a Super Bowl bid in 2024, while the Titans profile as a dark horse playoff contender after a strong offseason. These three value pickups should help each organization along the way.