Bengals Credited With Top-6 ‘Value’ Signing in 2024 Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals made a huge change at running back in 2024, parting ways with long-time team leader and star playmaker Joe Mixon in an effort to get younger at the position.

The move took some guts, considering Mixon is coming off his fourth career 1,000-yard season on the ground. But it also just earned some recognition from Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski on May 24.

“Zack Moss took an opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts, as the organization squabbled over a contract with lead back Jonathan Taylor, and ran with it,” Sobleski began after labeling the Moss signing one of the six best “value” contracts of 2024 free agency.

“Taylor was also dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle issue from the previous season. All the while, Moss emerged as a legitimate starting-caliber ball-carrier,” he explained. “Through the first four weeks of the 2023 campaign, Moss carried the ball 89 times for 445 yards and four total touchdowns.” Cincy took notice, snatching up the former third-round talent once he hit the open market.

“Moss signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals knowing the organization already asked its starting running back Joe Mixon to take a pay cut eight months earlier,” Sobleski went on, pointing out the Mixon trade and the changing of the guard.