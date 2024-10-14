Browns Urged to Replace Deshaun Watson With Elite 22-Year-Old QB

The Cleveland Browns appear steadfast in their commitment to QB Deshaun Watson for now, but all of that could change come the offseason.

Cleveland created this mess for itself when it traded away three first-round picks, plus more draft assets, to the Houston Texans in return for Watson and then signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million that the team fully guaranteed. Because of that, the Browns will be stuck paying Watson the balance of that contract over the remainder of this season and the next two — there is simply no way around it.

Those realities also make it difficult for the Browns to go in a different direction. It’s not as though the team can afford to go sign a proven starter at the game’s most important and expensive position after flushing an average of $46 million annually on a QB with off-field legal problems, injury concerns and a 9-9 record as the starter across two and a half seasons.

Cleveland could start Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson at some point, but while Watson remains healthy and the Browns (1-5) technically remain alive in the playoff hunt, choosing to bench Watson would be the ultimate embarrassment of the both quarterback and the franchise that so gravely misjudged his value.

The one hope Cleveland fans can hold onto, however, is that the Browns can draft an affordable replacement for Watson in 2025 — one they can play on a controlled rookie contract to ride out the storm until they can part ways with Watson for good and close another ugly chapter on the team’s history at the quarterback position.

The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report has identified 22-year-old Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes as that QB.

Browns Currently Own No. 2 Overall Pick in 2025 NFL Draft Luckily for the Browns, they should have their pick of the litter in the first round of next year’s draft if things keep going the way they have in 2024. If the draft was today, they would select No. 2 overall behind only the New England Patriots. B/R laid out its case for Ward to Cleveland on Monday, October 14.