Cowboys Named No. 1 Landing Spot for Just-Released Star Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys are in a pinch. The team is 3-7 going into their Sunday, November 24, matchup against the Washington Commanders, and they won’t be back with their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

At this point, the Cowboys need a miracle, and they may have one. One of the league’s highest profile franchise quarterbacks just split with his team, and now, he’s available.

Former New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones is a Favorite to Sign with the Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants franchise quarterback Daniel Jones was skating on thin ice all season, and he officially parted ways with the Giants on Friday, November 22.

“Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way,” Giants president John Mara wrote in an official statement on X.

The move left a scurry of NFL analysts and experts naming top landing spots for Jones.

Christian D’Andrea of USA Today’s For the Win names the Dallas Cowboys as Jones’ No. 1 landing spot.

In a November 22 feature, D’Andrea notes that the Cowboys’ season is toast and that ESPN gives Dallas a less than one percent chance to make it to the playoffs. That’s pretty dismal.

D’Andrea adds that “Dallas isn’t merely losing games; it’s getting embarrassed in them.”

It’s true that the Cowboys haven’t won a game at home this season and they lost four of those games by at least 24 points, making for quite a bit of bloodshed.

That’s where Jones comes in.

“Dak Prescott’s injury gave way to Cooper Rush, who is playing roughly like you’d expect Cooper Rush to play,” D’Andrea noted. “Signing Jones probably wouldn’t give him enough time to face his former team (and Tommy DeVito) on Thanksgiving, but it would help elevate the Cowboys’ offense as they limp through the final third of the 2024 regular season.”

He added that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “took a flier on Trey Lance last year” and that Jones could also do that with Jones.

“If Jones happens to play well enough to stick in the craw of the division rival who released him, well, that’s a bonus,” D’Andrea later added.

As D’Andrea noted, what’s especially exciting about this new quarterback possibility is that Jones and the Cowboys could, in theory, take on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. That game is less than a week away, however, so it might be a stretch to get Jones suited up by them. Regardless, all eyes are on the Cowboys to see if they make this move.

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Says Daniel Jones ‘Was a Prospect I Really Liked’

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is already fielding questions about Jones possibly joining the fold.

Speaking to the press on Friday, McCarthy was asked about the possibility of signing Jones right before Dallas plays New York on Thanksgiving.

“I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game,” McCarthy said per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here.”