Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Takes Swipe at Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a stern message in response to Jerry Jones’ recent comments about their extension talks.

The Cowboys are trying to negotiate a long-term extension with Prescott and want to get it done before Week 1. Prescott knows work is getting done behind the scenes but isn’t concerned about anything Jones says publicly — a lesson he’s learned over his eight seasons with the Cowboys.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jerry Jones) says to the media a long time ago,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday, August 29. “It doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

Dak Prescott: “I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jerry Jones) says to the media a long time ago. It doesn’t really hold weight with me.” https://t.co/wT742UnccH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 29, 2024

Prescott’s comments were seemingly in response to what Jones told the media the day prior.

“You could easily say, if you haven’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” Jones said. “Dak’s situation right now, for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Jones also gave some of his typical long-winded and hard-to-follow responses but noted he wasn’t “bent out of shape” about Prescott entering the final year of his contract.

“There are all kinds of things other than a contract that could change the outcome of him being under contract: injury, level of play,” Jones said. “So you can’t just pick that and say that should give you a better feeling about our team or me a better feeling. The whole thing has a lot of moving parts. Now, I can live with that … because we play a game that it can change on the next play.”

Dak Prescott Wants Cowboys Extension Done Before Week 1

Prescott also put pressure on the timing of his extension. He made it clear that it is important to him to get it done before the season kicks off on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

“I think it says a lot if it is or if it isn’t,” Prescott said.

He added that if it isn’t, it would show “how people feel.”

Prescott has significant leverage in his contract negotiations. His next deal is projected to reset the quarterback market, with an expected annual salary exceeding $55 million — setting a new benchmark for the position. Prescott said earlier this offseason that he does not plan on taking any kind of discount.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Dak Prescott Says CeeDee Lamb Connection ‘Good to Go’

The good news for Prescott is that he recently got his top weapon back. CeeDee Lamb inked a four-year, $168 million extension on Monday, ending his holdout and getting him back in the Cowboys facility.

The Cowboys don’t have a ton of time before their opener, but Prescott is not worried about his connection with Lamb.

“We’ve had three practices. Good to go,” Prescott said.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s said that there’s no question he’ll be ready to roll for Week 1 after missing all of the preseason.