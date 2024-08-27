Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Reacts to CeeDee Lamb’s $136 Million Deal

Micah Parsons couldn’t be happier for CeeDee Lamb after the star wide receiver inked a lucrative new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, ending his extended holdout.

With a new deal, Lamb will be ready to roll for Week 1 when the Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns. Parsons, who has his own contract talks looming, is happy he’ll get to take the field with his “brother.”

“Congratulations to my man CeeDee Lamb,” Parsons said on his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast on Monday. “Man, couldn’t be happier for the guy. One of the best dudes in the locker room. One of the best players on our team. To get the payday he got to take care of his family. I couldn’t be more happy for CeeDee. Congratulations to my brother CeeDee Lamb. It’s a dream to watch you, partner up with you and suiting up with you every week. Congratulations on your bread, you earned every dollar.”

Lamb missed the preseason and training camp holding out for a new contract. His four-year, $136 million deal makes him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Lamb will also receive a $38 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.

Micah Parsons Promised CeeDee Lamb Would Face Browns

Lamb’s teammates, including Parsons, supported him during his holdout. The star pass rusher was vocal that Lamb wouldn’t miss any time during the regular season amid the contract dispute.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons said, per the Cowboys’ official site on August 14. “He’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it — no doubt about it. … On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys now have one of their top weapons available for the highly-anticipated opener against a talented Browns’ secondary. Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cowboys Still Eyeing Deal for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys’ contract talks are far from finished. The team is still negotiating a long-term extension with Dak Prescott and hopes to have it done before the start of the year. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Prescott has all the leverage, and they’ll have to dole out some major cash to get it done, which will likely reset the quarterback market.

“Make no mistake, he literally has all the leverage,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday, August 26. “The Cowboys would clearly like to get a long-term deal done. If it gets done, he is no doubt going to be the new highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

“Here are really the options. It is either take a deal that resets the quarterback market — something that Dak Prescott is proud of, that his agent is proud of, that the union knows is a great deal. Or just go be the biggest free agent in NFL history. Those are really the options for Dak Prescott.”

Prescott has said he won’t take a discount on his next deal to help elevate all the other quarterbacks in the fraternity.