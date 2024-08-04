Cowboys Seeking ‘Escape Hatch’ With Dak Prescott Contract

A newly revealed sticking point in the contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys appears to be the length of his next deal.

Prescott is heading into a contract year. Last season, he topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting and will likely make top-dollar if he hits free agency.

While the money needs to be sorted out — especially with some new quarterback contracts falling into place around the league — how long Prescott will be linked to the Cowboys is also proving to be an issue, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus.

“Market-level contracts present plenty of potential issues, well beyond market value. For the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, his next deal (if there is one) will be the product of push and pull as to many different factors,” Florio said. “For example, one sticking point in the Dak deal (we’re told) relates to the team’s escape hatch. How many years will they be tied to Prescott, in the event he regresses or they otherwise decide to make a change?”

Florio noted that the length the Cowboys desire is uncertain. It could be two or three years, keeping Prescott around until his mid-30s.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Not Willing to Take Discount

The Cowboys are still open to extending Prescott before the season opens on September 8. But Jerry Jones and the rest of the brass in Dallas should not expect Prescott to take a discount on his next deal.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on Friday, August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Prescott has not been sweating the contract talks. He’s letting his agent handling it and is focusing on his preparation for a critical year.

“I’ve never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now,” Prescott said. “That’s why I said I have an agent that I’m confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.”

Dak Prescott Hoping to Have CeeDee Lamb Back Soon

Prescott has been without his top-pass catcher CeeDee Lamb during the early stages of training camp. Lamb is holding out for a new contract that will put him on par with other top receivers in the league.

“I know he shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well,” Prescott said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding and working and ready to get back to work.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He’s due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.