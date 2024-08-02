Dak Prescott Doubles Down on Potentially Leaving Cowboys

The idea of not playing for the Dallas Cowboys beyond this season does not scare Dak Prescott — a point the Pro Bowl quarterback has reiterated a few times.

Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with him, he’ll be a free agent next offseason. The contract talks haven’t been on Prescott’s mind as he prepares for the season.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it’s not something I think about,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of FOX 4. “I’m here in training camp and focused on this year. I’m on a contract for this year and that’s all I really care about.”

Prescott’s next deal could potentially reset the quarterback market, surpassing recent contract numbers by Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. Last season, Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting. He understands his market, so if he has to take his talents elsewhere, he will.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life,” said Prescott said who had his first child this year. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.

Cowboys Talks With Dak Prescott on Contract ‘Upbeat’

The Cowboys are considering a few monster extensions, including those for Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive superstar Micah Parsons.

Prescott and Lamb — who is holding out of training camp — are the two most pressing. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said they’ve had some “upbeat” talks with both Lamb and Prescott’s reps and have exchanged offers.

“Right now, I would characterize both conversations as upbeat,” Jones said on July 27, per the Cowboys official site. “We’re having good talks back and forth with both Todd (France) and Tory (Dandy). I like we’re we stand.”

The Cowboys have had a lot of regular season success with Prescott under center. The team has reeled off three 12-win seasons in a row. However, playoff wins have been elusive, with Prescott having a 2-5 record in postseason play. Despite that, the Cowboys feel he can be the man to lead them to a title.

“I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship,” Stephen Jones said in May on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way.”

Jerry Jones Feels That Dak Prescott Will Return

One person who is very confident Prescott will return to the Cowboys is the man who signs the checks — Jerry Jones.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said when asked if he thinks this will be Prescott’s last year in Dallas. “Just to be very specific, I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. … It’s pretty clear, I think, I wouldn’t say it if it hadn’t been clear, of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. And that the players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So, I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

At this point, the Cowboys’ actions will speak louder than their words when it comes to significant contract moves. The team said they were “all in” this offseason but did very little in free agency and has yet to lock up its stars.

The first preseason game for Dallas is August 11 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys open the season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.