Dalvin Cook Issues 1-Word Message Ahead of Cowboys Workout

Dalvin Cook wanted to remind the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the football world of his capabilities ahead of his latest opportunity.

Cook is set to work out for the Cowboys on Tuesday, August 27 and hopes to stick around. The four-time Pro Bowler has not had much interest in free agency but could find a home with a Dallas team needing veteran depth in their backfield.

Cook isn’t far removed from being a Pro Bowl talent. He rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. However, he struggled last season, failing to earn opportunities after signing with the New York Jets. He rushed for 214 yards on just 67 carries over 15 games.

He later joined the Baltimore Ravens after being released. Cook reposted a video from Jon Machota of The Athletic showing his first explosive carry with the Ravens. He added a single word—”game”—with a pointing emoji.

Cowboys Relying on RB Committee Led by Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys have made no secret about their plans at running back. Dallas will rely on a committee headed by Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys reunited with the former rushing leader this offseason. However, they don’t expect Elliott to carry the load like the workhorse he once was.

“The guy carried the ball more than anybody in the history of football in the first couple years. That’s not going to be his role,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in May. “We’re running back by committee, but I think he’ll definitely play at the level that he’s played, I know, in my time here. I anticipate that. I don’t see any drop off in the way he moves.”

Elliott spent last season with the New England Patriots. He registered career lows in carries (184), rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (3), yards per carry (3.5), yards from scrimmage (955), and total touchdowns (5).

Now back in Dallas, Elliott is set on winning a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him No. 4 overall in 2016.

“I think we all know what I’m looking to accomplish before it’s all said-and-done, so there’s no reason to say it,” Elliott said, alluding to his Super Bowl hopes. “We’re gonna take this thing day by day, and focus on getting better — one practice at a time.”

Cowboys Face Decision With Deuce Vaughn

Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Royce Freeman, and second-year back Deuce Vaughn are other faces in the Cowboys’ running backs room.

The Cowboys have some tough decisions to make as they trim their roster to 53 players. Vaughn is among the players they’ll have to evaluate closely.

Vaughn notched 87 rushing yards in his preseason action and showed off his playmaking ability. The 5-foot-6 back averaged 6.2 yards per carry and could be an interesting weapon for the Cowboys. He’s patiently awaiting a decision on his fate.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can do as far as the hard work and the preparation,” Vaughn said on August 24. “Doing everything I can to put my best foot forward. It’s in God’s hands. These next few days, I’ll be with my family and be thankful.”

The Cowboys open their regular season against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.