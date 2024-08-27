Cowboys Bringing 4-Time Pro Bowl RB in for Free Agency Visit: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are just days away from the start of the NFL regular season, and they may be making a huge last-minute addition. While the Cowboys have already brought back Ezekiel Elliott, they are in talks with free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

On August 26, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced that Dallas was bringing the veteran RB in to talk about a potential move.

“The #Cowboys might not be done: Sources say 4x Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas tonight for a visit,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Unlike a year ago, when he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years.”

While Cook struggled mightily in 2023, he was named to 4 consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2022. If the Cowboys sign Cook and get him back to his best, then they could land a serious upgrade for their RB room.

That being said, Cook is the same age as Elliott and has seen a lot of usage over his career. His best years are likely behind him, and adding him would likely be a short-term effort.

Cook Can’t Get Going in 2023

For four seasons, Cook was essentially the spearhead of the Minnesota Vikings offense. After joining Minnesota as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and overcoming early injury issues, Cook made a case for being an elite RB in the league.

But after a fourth-straight season with 1100+ rushing yards and 6+ touchdowns, Cook parted ways with the Vikings. He joined the New York Jets in free agency before the 2023 season, but it was a disastrous situation.

Cook was healthy for the majority of the year, but failed to make an impact and saw his role slowly shrink. According to Pro Football Reference, Cook only totaled 214 yards in 2023, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. For context, Cook averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his time in Minnesota.

Cook was eventually released and signed by the Baltimore Ravens as reinforcements for the playoffs. He took 8 handoffs for 23 yards in the Ravens’ 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Cowboys Release RB Before Dalvin Cook Visit

Just hours before Pelissero’s report on Cook’s visit, the Cowboys released a wave of players including RB Nathaniel Peat. Dallas announced the full list of releases on X on August 26.

“The @dallascowboys made the following transactions (1/2):

Waived

WR Deontay Burnett

OL Cohl Cabral

CB Josh DeBerry

LB Willie Harvey

TE Alec Holler

WR Cam Johnson

LB Jason Johnson

RB Nathaniel Peat

CB Eric Scott

Waived/Injured

WR David Durden

DL Viliami Fehoko

DE Durrell Johnson”

Peat joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft. The 24-year-old was a rotational weapon during his college career at Missouri and Stanford. His highest single-season rushing yard total was 434 in 2022. He also chipped in two TDs that year.

The Cowboys have to cut down their squad to 53 players, but they’re clearly still shaping the roster as they look to bring in Cook.