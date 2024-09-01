Cowboys’ Division Rival ‘On Radar’ as Dak Prescott Suitor

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hits free agency next offseason, he’ll have suitors lining up for his services. The New York Giants — the Cowboys’ NFC East rival — will likely be among those franchises looking to lure Prescott to their side.

Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. The sides have been negotiating an extension but have yet to agree on something, with Week 1 rapidly approaching.

If the Cowboys don’t come to an agreement, Prescott should have no problems finding work as a free agent. The Giants would be a suitor “on the radar,” per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Their feelings about Daniel Jones became obvious during Hard Knocks. And Jones knows it. And it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Jones contract gives the Giants an escape hatch after this season. Wouldn’t it be great for the Giants to steal Dak from a division rival?” Florio said on Saturday, August 31. “It would be a nice bookend to the Eagles swiping running back Saquon Barkley from the Giants earlier this year.”

Prescott has had lots of success against the Giants during his career, posting a 12-2 record against New York. He has a trio of 300-yard games and one 400-yard game against the Giants on his resume. Prescott hasn’t lost as the starter against their division foe since 2016.

Dak Prescott Alright With Moving On from Cowboys

Prescott has spent his entire career in Dallas. The team drafted him in the fourth round back in 2016, and he’s built up a strong reputation with a star on the side of his helmet. However, he has no qualms about potentially leaving in free agency.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life,” Prescott, who had his first child this year, told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

He’s also unwilling to take a hometown discount to make things work.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Dak Prescott Not Listening to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently provided an update on Prescott’s contract situation, but his comments offered little clarity. When asked what Prescott has to do to earn an extension, Jones gave an interesting response.

“You could easily say, if you hadn’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,” Jones said on August 28. “I’m such a fan of Dak’s and appreciate all of the great things that we all know that he’s there. I appreciate his work ethic probably more than anything out here. I can’t tell you how proud I am that we’ve got him this year to start this campaign. Needing to see, I just gave an explanation where when you look at a situation, you’ve also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin.’ Dak’s situation, right now, for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our [salary cap] situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys recently inked wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a $136 million contract. Dallas still needs to reach a long-term deal with star defender Micah Parsons.

Prescott said he’s learned not to listen to what Jones says publicly about contract talks.

“Yeah, I understand that,” Prescott said. “That’s the business and the nature of this game that we play. Yeah, I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he [Jerry Jones] says to the media a long time ago. Doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

The Cowboys and Prescott open the season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.