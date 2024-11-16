Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Fight Draws Raging 7-Word Rant from Cowboys Star

Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson Friday night in a less-than-eventful fight that ended after eight rounds. Paul won by decision, and not only was it a short match, but Netflix’s servers couldn’t seem to handle the pressure, as fans were experiencing “buffering” issues, so it was a frustrating night for many.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ AT&T Stadium hosted the fight, and some familiar Cowboys faces were there, including Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Following the match, Parsons took to X to give his thoughts on the fight and offer a challenge of sorts to Paul.

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Wants to Fight Jake Paul

Following the fight at 12:32 a.m. Eastern time, Parsons wrote a seven-word comment on X: “Eff that !! Jake let’s go 8 rounds!!!!” and tagged Jake Paul, seemingly challenging him to a match.

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1857658013496037486

What’s interesting is that Parsons has actually been doing some boxing training to up his game with the Cowboys. He specifically worked with local boxing trainer Tony Mack during the offseason to prepare for the 2024 season.

“Just like in football, in boxing, you get your most power when you’re balanced,” Parsons told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News in May. “And it’s great because just like in football, your hands and feet have to be synchronized. So, I’m working so much on just my hands and feet moving together, stepping into my jab, turning into my one-two. Everything turns out better for me.”

He added, “Mike [McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach] and I talked multiple times this offseason about how can we create more self-discipline, how can we eliminate the penalties, how can we create a better environment to be better,” Parsons said. “It starts with me. That’s why I’ve been putting so much into that. You’ve got to learn how to lead. You have to learn almost everything in life… I realized I need to increase my spirit, so when others are down, my spirit rises.”

Micah Parsons’ Boxing Coach Says His ‘Confidence on the Football Field is Even Higher’

Mack told the Dallas Morning News that he believes Parsons’ boxing training has helped the player.

“His recovery is amazing,” Mack stated of Parsons’ conditioning. “I think his reaction is amazing. I think his hand speed got better. His footwork — everything is translating together. Your hands have got to be just as fast as your feet. Your feet have to be just as fast as your hands. Your conditioning has got to be on point because if you get tired, those arms start feeling like Jell-O, and all you can do is drop your hands, and that’s when you get knocked out.”

He added, “I think his confidence on the football field is even higher. It’s like, ‘I’ve taken punches from grown men. These guys aren’t going to do anything.’ I think he’s ready for war. I think he’s ready to go.”

So, Parsons has some boxing experience, but would he really be up to the challenge of a full-time boxer such as Paul? Also, would his Cowboys contract allow it? Time will tell.