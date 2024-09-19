Cowboys Vet Turns Heads by Claiming Team Is Lying About Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys offseason was full of drama, and it looks like this is following the franchise into the regular season. Dallas placed veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Injured Reserve with an injured wrist.

This is a normal transaction, and these types of moves means the player will miss at least four games. The problem is Phillips is claiming he is not injured.

“Cowboys DT Jordan [Phillips] said he is going on injured reserve but there is nothing wrong with his wrist,” All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. detailed in a September 18, 2024, message on X. “He said his wrist is fine. It is what it is. He has to accept the decision of the organization.”

Phillips previously underwent wrist surgery to repair an injury. There are two potential possibilities when it comes to the truth of Phillips’ wrist.

One is that there is some discrepancy between how team doctors view Phillips’ injury and the way the veteran feels. Another more troublesome option is the Cowboys are placing Phillips on IR in an attempt to open up a roster spot.

The Cowboys Used the Open Roster Spot to Poach Carlos Watkins Off the Commanders Practice Squad

Dallas used the spot created by Phillips’ move to injured reserve to poach defensive tackle Carlos Watkins from the Washington Commanders practice squad. If this was the case, why wouldn’t Dallas simply release Phillips to create the spot permanently rather than using the Injured Reserve as a temporary solution?

The Cowboys may be reluctant to move on from Phillips so quickly since the franchise just acquired the defender via a trade with the New York Giants in August. Dallas still owes New York a future draft pick as part of the deal for Phillips.

“Trade updates: With Jordan Phillips on 46-man for 2 games, the Cowboys give up their 6th round pick in ’26 to Giants and get NY’s 7th round pick in ’26,” ESPN’s Todd Archer said on X on September 17. “With Peyton Hendershot released by KC, Chiefs will keep ’26 7th round pick since he was not on 53 for 5 games or 46 for 3.”

Cowboys DT Jordan Phillips Claims His Wrist Is ‘Fine’ After Being Placed on IR

Regardless, it is not the best look for a player to be at odds with the franchise over the truthfulness of his injury designation. Phillips did not hold back in his discussions with reporters about the team’s decision to shelf him for the next four weeks.

“Cowboys DT Jordan Phillips on a wrist injury that landed him on the IR and how it came about: ‘I don’t know. That’s above my pay grade. You have to ask the people making the decisions,'” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris detailed in a September 18 message on X. “Was clearly frustrated in the locker room today and said his wrist was fine.”

Disputes about his health aside, the bigger issue is that Phillips has not played well in his brief stint with the Cowboys. Phillips earned a dismal 29.6 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play through the first two games.