Proposed Trade Has Cowboys Swap QB for $25 Million Ex-Rival Pro Bowl RB

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem at running back, and the team also has a plethora of quarterbacks on the roster. One team in desperate need of help at quarterback is the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers also happen to have former Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders deep on the team’s depth chart. Dallas has a pair of signal-callers in Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. Could Dallas explore a potential trade for one of these backup quarterbacks?

Both players are slated to hit free agency in 2025. For the Panthers purposes, the team would likely prefer to land Rush, who can play right way. Like Bryce Young, Lance looks to be more of a developmental player at this point in his career.

Swapping Rush for Sanders makes some sense for Dallas. Sanders’ four-year, $25.4 million contract is slated to run through the 2026 season. The Panthers do have an out in Sanders’ deal this offseason and can release the running back while taking a $2.9 million cap hit.

Despite having a $7.6 million cap hit this season, Sanders has just 12 carries for 42 rushing yards through the first two games. Not exactly the usage rate that lives up to his $25 million contract.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Could Be an Upgrade for the Panthers Over Andy Dalton

For now, Carolina is starting former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. Rush could be an upgrade for the Panthers at the position.

As for Sanders, a strong argument can be made that the former Pro Bowler would immediately be the best running back on the Cowboys roster. Sanders is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, posting 129 carries for 432 yards and a touchdown.

It is worth noting that Sanders also had the lowest number of carries in his career as well. Sanders had a Pro Bowl campaign with Cowboys’ nemesis Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The playmaker posted 259 rushes for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in all 17 matchups for Philly in 2022.

Trading Cooper Rush Would Mean the Cowboys Trust Trey Lance

The tradeoff for the Cowboys in this potential deal is Lance would become the first line of defense behind Dak Prescott. Lance would be one play away from being inserted into action, and the quarterback did not look ready in preseason action.

Yet, Sanders could emerge as an immediate starter for Dallas. Sanders is already behind Chuba Hubbard and the Panthers used a high draft pick on rookie running back Jonathon Brooks. When the playmaker recovers from injury, Sanders is likely to drop even further down the Panthers depth chart.

The Cowboys Could Turn to Dalvin Cook Sooner Rather Than Later

For now, the Cowboys could turn to former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook for potential answers with their rushing attack. Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott have underwhelmed with their opportunities through the first two games. Cook has started the season on the team’s practice squad.

“The Cowboys’ run game is a problem and they know they need to get more out of it,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano detailed in a September 18 story titled, “NFL Week 3 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips.” “They like the way Dalvin Cook has looked since they signed him to the practice squad, and they haven’t ruled out the possibility of activating him to the roster if they don’t get more production out of the Ezekiel Elliott/Rico Dowdle tandem at some point.

“That move doesn’t sound likely to happen this week, but if they struggle to run the ball against the Ravens on Sunday, don’t be surprised if Cook ends up getting a look.”