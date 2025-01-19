Cowboys Trade for Projected $33 Million Playmaker in New Prediction

On the checklist of things to do for the Cowboys this offseason, hiring a coach is the clear priority these days. The Cowboys let Mike McCarthy go last week, and have begun the process of interviewing potential replacements, with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore already having been virtually interviewed and former Jets head coach Robert Saleh getting an in-person chat on Saturday.

But whoever is the next coach, they’re not likely to have much success without some big transactions to follow. The Cowboys are badly in need of playmakers, and either through the draft or free agency, must address those needs.

Of course, they needed to do that last year, too, and failed to do so, one reason the 2024 season got off to such a rocky start. Thus, there might be some hesitation on the part of the Cowboys faithful to think that owner Jerry Jones will get creative and spend money to fill the team’s holes.

But if they do, then bringing in a running back to help incumbent Rico Dowdle (who needs a new contract, too) should be relatively easy to do.

Cowboys Trade for Travis Etienne Solves RB Problem

In fact, at Bleacher Report, they’re predicting a major trade for Dallas to bolster the running game–a deal that would bring in Jaguars 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne, who seemed to fall out of favor in Jacksonville after two 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

B/R noted that the Cowboys flubbed the running back situation last year: “A year later, the Cowboys can right that wrong by getting back to a run-heavy or balanced attack with a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.

“This past season, Etienne and Tank Bigsby had a near split in touches (189 to 175). With Etienne entering a contract year, the Jaguars may be willing to trade him and move forward with Bigsby as their lead ball-carrier. Etienne’s contract carries a $6.1 million cap hit. The Cowboys shouldn’t have to pay a high premium for the final year of his contract, and he’s still in his prime at 25 years old.”

WR Depth Can Be Addressed in Draft

Of course, Etienne will want a new contract, though he would not be in position to hold out for one. Given his early success, Spotrac projects him to be worthy of a four-year, $33 million deal. Even if the Cowboys don’t want to go that far to keep Etienne, getting him into the fold could be a big boost in 2025.

Making a move for a running back, either by trade or in free agency, would also free up the Cowboys to use the NFL draft as a means to address the lack of receiver depth behind star CeeDee Lamb.

Picking No. 12 in April, the Cowboys would be in position to land potential stars like Luther Burden of Missouri or Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State. While Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is the favorite to be picked by Dallas, the fact is, it’s lost easier to find a suitable running back on the market than it is to find a receiver.

Trading for Etienne and drafting, say, Burden would check off some big items on the Cowboys’ list.