Proposed Trade Has Cowboys ‘Reunite’ With Former $22 Million Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could use an upgrade when it comes to their depth at the wide receiver position.

As pitched by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a proposed trade scenario would see the Cowboys “reunite” with one of Dak Prescott’s former targets in Cedrick Wilson Jr. The 28-year-old is currently a member of the New Orleans Saints after signing a two-year deal with the NFC team this offseason.

However, as Knox mentions, the Saints have a pretty stacked core at wide receiver, with established players such as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed along with Equanimeous St. Brown and youngsters such as second-year man A.T. Perry and fifth-round pick Bub Means. That could lead to Wilson having a difficult time finding a spot on the roster, which could lead to a trade. before the season starts.

“If the Saints deem Wilson expendable by the end of camp, they could look to acquire some draft capital and $1.4 million in 2024 cap space by trading him,” writes Knox. “If that happens, Dallas should be very interested.”

Cedrick Wilson’s Career Has Declined Since Leaving Cowboys

Wilson enjoyed the best season of his five-year career during the 2021 season while serving in the No. 3 role for the Cowboys. It was during that season that Wilson posted 45 receptions for 602 receiving yards and three touchdowns — all career highs.

However, Wilson would then sign a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason with the expectation that he would play a major role alongside Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. However, Wilson found himself buried on the depth chart, posting just 12 receptions for 136 receiving yards during his first season in Miami. His second season was slightly better, but he was still low on the pecking order for Dolphins receivers. He posted the seventh-most receptions of any player on Miami’s roster (22 receptions) and finishing the season with 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Why Cowboys Would Benefit From Cedrick Wilson Trade

Returning to Dallas when they’re lacking experienced and proven receivers beyond veterans CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks would likely mean Wilson would return to the No. 3 role and give him a chance to revive his career.

“Wilson spent the first four years and three seasons of his career—he was on injured reserve as a rookie—with Prescott and the Cowboys and had a breakout campaign in 2021,” writes Knox. “He had 45 catches, 602 yards and six touchdowns that season as Dallas’ No. 3 receiver. With this theoretical trade, he could return to that role in 2024.”

The Cowboys’ current receivers behind Lamb and Cooks are Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and sixth-round rookie Ryan Flournoy. Those receivers have a combined total of 37 receptions for 416 receiving yards and five touchdowns during their careers with just seven total starts. In other words, the Cowboys are banking on inexperienced and unproven receivers to replace veteran Michael Gallup, who was released in the offseason.

Considering Wilson hasn’t had a productive season in years and when factoring in that New Orleans may not have much of a use for him, the Cowboys could acquire him for a low draft pick such as a sixth-round selection or a seventh-round pick if a trade were to come to fruition.