Broncos Deemed ‘Best Fit’ for Former Pro Bowl QB as Mentor to Bo Nix

Rookie Bo Nix could be the long-sought answer to the Denver Broncos‘ quarterback crisis.

Like any first-year signal caller, Nix has to adjust to the NFL and Denver’s QB room will not make things easy. Jeff Kerr from CBS Sports has a veteran option in mind who “makes a quarterback room better.”

Kerr named the Broncos the “best fit” for former Tennessee Titans starter Ryan Tannehill as a mentor to Nix following the 2024 NFL draft.

“Want to give Bo Nix a chance? Allow a veteran to come in and mentor him while he learns the job,” Kerr wrote in his April 28 article. “Tannehill would be a better placeholder for that role than Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson. It’s unlikely Tannehill lands in Denver, but he’s the veteran quarterback this team is lacking.”

Between Stidham, Wilson and Ben DiNucci, Tannehill has a wealth of experience those three passers lack. In his 12-year career, Tannehill has started 151 games with 34,881 passing yards and 216 touchdowns.

Tannehill was instrumental in helping the Titans reach the 2020 AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran won NFL Comeback Player of the Year after leading the league with a 117.5 passer rating.

Bo Nix Pegged as AFC Draft Pick Most Likely to Be a Bust

If Tannehill were to sign with the Broncos, he has to understand that Nix is the future in Denver. However, several analysts do not see it that way.

Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated pegged Nix as the top AFC draft pick most likely to be a bust.

“Nix has a few things going against him,” Verderame began in his May 1 article. “First, the Broncos are terrible around him. One could argue they have the worst roster in the NFL, including a leaky offensive line and a weapons group that has Courtland Sutton and not much else.”

Nix was included alongside T’Vondre Sweat, Amarius Mims, Keon Coleman and Drake Maye. Verderame cited Nix’s age and questioned whether the Oregon star had reached his peak.

“But the problems aren’t only about the supporting cast. Denver is also taking a chance on a kid who struggled mightily at Auburn, leading to his transfer. When playing within a pro-style offense with the Tigers for three seasons, Nix completed less than 60 percent of his attempts,” Verderame wrote.

Things will likely not be smooth for Nix, yet he needs time to learn and head coach Sean Payton must be patient.

Would Ryan Tannehill Fit With the Broncos?

The Broncos have four quarterbacks rostered, so if Tannehill were to sign, Denver would have to part with someone.

Stidham is under contract for another season and Wilson was traded to Denver before the NFL draft. That would possibly leave DiNucci as the odd man out.

Plus, Tannehill might not be eager to join a team where he would not get a chance to start. He was benched twice by rookie QBs during his Titans tenure.

Malik Willis and Will Levis each replaced Tannehill at some point during their respective rookie campaigns. It is hard to imagine the Texas A&M product signing with a team with a highly-touted signal caller like Nix.

Tannehill could find work between now and the start of training camp. The Broncos are an unlikely destination but anything can happen with Payton at the controls.