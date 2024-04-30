Insider: Broncos Eyed Polarizing Former Reality TV Star in 2024 Draft

The Denver Broncos got their guy in Oregon’s Bo Nix, putting an extensive and borderline clandestine process before selecting him with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

They were prepared to pivot if he hadn’t made it to them, though.

Head Coach Sean Payton admits to actively engaging in subterfuge to throw other teams off their scent during the predraft process, which included not sharing the full vision for their QB draft board in the war room, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on April 29.

But, had that not worked and another team was as high on Nix as the Broncos were, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said they were ready to select former South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler.

“Two teams that liked him most, in my mind based on the people I talked to, were the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons,” Schefter said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on April 29. “I think they had a mid-second, early third-round grade on him. And Spencer Rattler’s big problem there was that the Broncos went Bo Nix at [No.] 12, the Falcons went with Michael Penix at [No.] 8.

“That caused him, in my mind, to slide further than a lot of people thought he would.”

From our NFL Draft coverage: Spencer Rattler hasn't been selected yet. And a lot has gone into it. pic.twitter.com/mCKCLIIhwx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2024

Rattler spoke fondly and confidently about his meeting with the Broncos at the scouting combine in March. He might have been the one touted as the future had the Broncos not landed Nix in the draft.

Insider Sheds Light on Rumored Broncos Target’s Draft Slide

The New Orleans Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round with the No. 150 overall pick of the draft. Shortly before the pick came in, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shed light on why Rattler had fallen so far.

Rapoport pointed to the Netflix Documentary, “QB1: Beyond The Lights,” which featured Rattler for an episode in the show’s third season while he was still in high school.

His slide was not solely because of how he came off in the show, but that did play a part.

“That is some of the issue, the ceiling for Spencer Rattler,” Rapoport said during NFL Network’s draft coverage on April 27. “But I want to mention something in addition to this – and this is kind of weird to say, honestly – Spencer Rattler did a reality show in high school.

“It did not make him look great. And it is unbelievable how many different teams mentioned to me the image of him in that show and how they can’t get it out of their heads, which I think would be a public service announcement to all 17-year-olds. But it is fascinating as teams weigh whether or not to draft him.”

Rattler’s coaches at South Carolina vouched for his maturity and growth since he’d been on campus.

Spencer Rattler Star-Crossed During Collegiate Career

Rattler’s episode aired in 2017. It did not hurt him at the time, and he went on to enjoy some stardom at the next level. ESPN ranked him the 29th overall prospect and No. 1 at his position in his high school class ahead of future Heisman winner and No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels of LSU.

Rattler was second behind former Commanders and current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell (North Carolina) in Chase Goodbread’s 2021 Heisman watch list for NFL.com.

He was still with the Oklahoma Sooners at the time.

Alabama QB and eventual No. 1 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers Bryce Young won the award. Rattler lost his job to Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Winner (at USC) and No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the Chicago Bears.