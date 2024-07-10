Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Fires Shot at Cowboys CB

After the controversial Week 17 ending last season, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys didn’t really need any more drama to make their upcoming 2024 rematch a must-see showdown. But Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown added fuel to the fire anyway.

While appearing on The Pivot Podcast, St. Brown answered that Cowboys veteran Jourdan Lewis was his “least favorite” defensive back in the NFL. St. Brown said that his reasoning for giving Lewis that title was his abnormal amount of trashing talking in last year’s matchup.

“He was talking crazy. Like some s*** that I’ve never heard before,” said St. Brown on the July 9 podcast episode.

“He was talking crazy out of pocket. Even [Jameson Williams] heard it too. He was coming in. At that point it’s like, I don’t know what he’s saying. I’m trying to make plays, win the game. I’m not worried about him. But once he starts talking like that it’s like alright. If I do get a chance to kill him, I’ma kill him.”

St. Brown could receive that chance when the Lions visit the Cowboys again this fall.

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Blasts Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

Lewis didn’t have a particularly good season for Dallas in 2023. But he had a reason to be trash talking the Lions in Week 17, according to the Pro Football Focus player grades.

Against the Lions, Lewis recorded an 87.4 PFF grade, which was his best mark for any individual game last season.

Of course, St. Brown wasn’t bad either. He had 6 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown along with an 11-yard run.

Lewis defended a pass while in coverage against St. Brown during the 2-minute drill at the end of the fourth quarter. But St. Brown caught an 11-yard touchdown to pull Detroit within 1 point with 23 seconds remaining.

As fans will remember, the Lions went for the 2-point conversion to win the game. Detroit converted the try, but it didn’t count because of an illegal formation penalty.

Cowboys’ Jourdan Lewis Claps Back to St. Brown

The Cowboys cornerback seemed to see what St. Brown said about him only hours after the podcast episode appeared on YouTube. Lewis responded through his Instagram account.

“It’s only for ya’ll fr.” Lewis wrote, via NFL analyst Tony Catalina, in his Instagram story with a smiling emoji.

Lewis added another response through a second post on his Instagram story.

“I am passionate about my craft and I don’t want to be friends with everyone, especially a Detroit Lion not from Detroit.”

Apparently Lewis takes exception to Lions players not from Detroit. But by that logic, players would only be allowed to play for their hometown teams.

Interestingly, Lewis is from Detroit. He attended Cass Tech in Detroit for high school and played college football at Michigan. The Cowboys, though, drafted Lewis in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

St. Brown is from Anaheim Hills, CA and attended Mater Dei in Santa Ana for high school.

Too bad he didn’t grow up in Beverly Hills. If he had, maybe Lewis would look at St. Brown more favorably due to the Axel Foley connection.

Regardless of the reason, there seems to be a growing beef between St. Brown and Lewis. They will share the same field again during Week 6 on October 13.