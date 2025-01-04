NFL Announces Landmark Change for Lions and Vikings Game

All eyes will be on the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings when they duke it out at Ford Field on Sunday, January 5. There’s a lot to play for in this game, so unlike many regular season game finales, don’t expect to see starters resting this one out. The winner of Sunday’s matchup will reign supreme as the top seed in the NFC and NFC North, and they’ll also receive the first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl. The loser will fall to fifth seed and have to play on the road for the wild-card round.

Now, NBC has announced a landmark change for the Lions and Vikings game, making it an even more historic NFL occasion.

‘Football Night in America’ from Ford Field

For the first time since the program’s start in 2006, NBC’s “Football Night in America” will take place live from a regular-season game on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit, the network has announced.

Sunday night’s “Football Night” will feature Tony Dungy’s conversation with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, as well as “expected gameday interviews” with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson,” NBC also announced.

Maria Taylor will host “Football Night” with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, NFL Insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry leader Matthew Berry and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

As for who will call the Lions vs. Vikings game on Sunday, Mike Tirico will do the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will serve as an analyst, Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter and Terry McAulay will serve as the rules analyst and expert. The kickoff will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Jared Goff Keeps Taking Steps Forward

Speaking with the press on Tuesday, December 31, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Lions quarterback Jared Goff for how well he’s been playing this season.

“Goff played lights-out today,” Campbell said regarding the team’s win against the San Francisco 49ers. “He’s been playing like this. I just feel like he took another step up, which is hard to believe with where he’s been playing.”

When asked about Goff going back to California to play the 49ers and the quarterback’s losing streak against the team, Campbell had more glowing words. Why wouldn’t he? Goff is on fire this season.

“I know he had a lot of friends and family here, so I know in that regard, that meant something,” Campbell said. “There was a lot that meant something to him. To be able to get a win out here where we didn’t last year, and then the previous history you’re talking about with the Rams, and then having family here, but this is different.”

He added, “This is a different Jared Goff now. He’s different. This guy has developed and matured, and he’s just stepping into his prime.” Campbell also said that Goff keeps getting “better and better” and is “playing at an ultimate level right now.”