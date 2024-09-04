Lions Urged to Trade for Former 2nd-Round Edge Rusher

The Detroit Lions are hoping they will get more sack production this year with the additions they have made along the defensive line and at edge rusher. But Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox isn’t convinced the Lions added enough and argued on September 4 that they should pursue trading for New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Knox named the Lions one of two potential suitors for Ojulari.

“The Detroit Lions, who have justifiable Super Bowl aspirations, should also have interest if Ojulari becomes available,” Knox wrote. “Detroit has lacked a high-end edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and it did little to address the need this offseason aside from adding Marcus Davenport.”

Ojulari is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Giants. He’s dealt with injuries the past two seasons, which hindered his production.

But as a rookie, Ojulari had 8 sacks with 8 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in 17 games. The Giants selected him at No. 50 overall during the second round in the 2021 NFL draft.

How Edge Azeez Ojulari Could Fit With the Lions

The Lions failed to put much pressure on quarterbacks last season. While Aidan Hutchinson was among the NFL leaders in pressures and led the team with 11.5 sacks, Detroit still only finished tied for 23rd in sacks with 41.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill was the only other Lions defender with more than 3 sacks last season.

If healthy, Ojulari could supply the Lions with another edge rusher to take some attention away from Hutchinson and McNeill.

In the first 23 games of his career, Ojulari had 13.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. He also had 4 forced fumbles, as he was growing into quite a force with the Giants.

However, Ojulari started slowly last season and then went on injured reserve on October 15. He didn’t get much more productive upon his return either.

Ojulari ended last season with 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits in 11 games. He earned 2 of those sacks in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2024 campaign may be a make or break year for the 24-year-old.

Lions Pass Rushing Depth Heading Into Week 1

The Lions are unlikely to pursue Ojulari early in the season. That’s because they will probably first want to see how their new defensive additions fit together.

In free agency, the Lions added veterans Marcus Davenport and D.J. Reader to their defensive line. That should give Hutchinson and McNeill a lot more support this fall. Davenport recorded 9 sacks in a season with the New Orleans Saints during 2021.

Heading into the regular season, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has also hyped defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike as a fourth-year player ready to make a much bigger impact in 2024.

“He’s in a good place right now,” Campbell said of Onwuzurike on September 2. “I think he’s very much going to be a part of this.”

Onwuzurike and Ojulari were both part of the 2021 draft class. Ojulari is the more proven commodity, but if Onwuzurike finally experiences a breakout season, then the Lions may not have much of a need for Ojulari.

Trading for Ojulari presents risks anyway. He may have to prove he has returned to his rookie form before a contender such as the Lions have him on top of their trade wish list.