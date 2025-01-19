A Key Departure from Detroit Is Imminent: Lions Face Fallout from Playoff Collapse

The Detroit Lions are bracing for the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is on the verge of leaving Detroit to accept a head coaching role. Johnson has narrowed down his finalists to the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders, and is expected to make his announcement in the coming days. His departure marks a major turning point for the Lions, especially after their season-ending playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

Johnson’s coaching acumen has been widely celebrated, but questions surfaced about his preparation heading into Detroit’s most critical game of the year. His decision to conduct head coaching interviews in the days leading up to the Lions’ divisional-round matchup has drawn scrutiny, particularly after the offense faltered in a 45-31 loss. With Johnson leaving Detroit, the question remains: Was his focus divided during a pivotal week?

Playoff Missteps Raise Questions About Preparation

The Lions went into the game as the heavily favored home team. And though they had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season, they fell flat in the playoff divisional round. Turnovers, stalled drives, questionable play calling, and missed opportunities defined a game that many had predicted Detroit would win. Their loss has sparked debate about whether Johnson’s attention was split between preparing for the game and securing his next opportunity.

An Innovator of Offensive Excellence

Despite the disappointing playoff exit, Johnson’s impact on the Lions cannot be overstated. Since taking over as offensive coordinator, he has turned Detroit into one of the league’s premier offensive units. Under his leadership, quarterback Jared Goff resurrected his career. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also became one of the NFL’s most prolific pass catchers, earning two straight All-Pro nods under Johnson’s guise.

His innovative play designs and ability to adapt to player strengths earned him widespread recognition, and he is considered the leading candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies. Teams like the Bears, Jaguars, and Raiders are vying for his services, viewing him as the type of leader who can overhaul a franchise. With Johnson leaving Detroit, the Lions will be hard-pressed to fill his position with an equally dynamic play-caller who can mesh with Dan Campbell’s style.

What’s Next for Detroit?

For the Lions, the focus now shifts to life after Johnson. Head coach Dan Campbell faces a critical decision in finding a replacement who can sustain the offensive momentum Johnson built. The stakes are high, as Goff and St. Brown have flourished under Johnson’s system, and any disruption could stall the Lions’ progress.

Additionally, Campbell must address concerns about the team’s ability to perform in high-pressure situations. While the Lions made great strides this season, their failure to capitalize on their playoff opportunity raises questions about the team’s mental toughness and preparation.

Johnson’s imminent departure leaves the Lions at a crossroads. As he moves on to pursue his head coaching ambitions, Detroit must pick up the pieces and prove that its recent success wasn’t solely tied to one man’s vision.