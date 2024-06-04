Video Shows Former 1st Round Draft Pick Punching Door in Dallas 7-Eleven Store

Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew is accused of becoming aggressive in a Dallas, Texas, 7-Eleven store in the early morning hours of June 2.

That’s according to TMZ, which reported that, according to Dallas police, Pettigrew, a former NFL first-round draft pick in 2009, “became aggressive” after an argument ignited inside the store and “punched and broke a glass door.” A surveillance video shows the confrontation, which occurred as Pettigrew spoke with police officers.

Pettigrew was arrested and briefly jailed in Texas as a result of the incident, according to Sports Illustrated.

Heavy has reached out to Dallas police public affairs for additional details.

The Surveillance Video Shows Brandon Pettigrew Punching the Glass Door

The video shows Pettigrew standing inside the store with police officers. He appears to grow increasingly agitated and then throws the punch. It’s not clear what provoked the situation.

The officers took out tasers, but they did not use them, when dealing with the 6 foot 5 inch tall Pettigrew, according to TMZ. There are three officers in the store during the incident, the video, which lacks audio, shows. TMZ Sports first obtained the video.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pettigrew has been released from jail. Court records obtained through Vine Link confirm that he bonded out of jail after being taken into custody by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at 1:08 p.m. on June 2.

Brandon Pettigrew Was a 1st Round Draft Pick for the Detroit Lions

Brandon Dennard Pettigrew played in 93 games as a tight end for the Detroit Lions, according to Pro Football Reference.

His career spanned from 2009 to 2013, the site reported. The 39-year-old Pettigrew was born in Tyler, Texas, according to Pro Football Reference, which reports that he was “traded by Cowboys as 2009 1st round pick (20th overall) with 2009 3rd round pick (82nd overall, Derrick Williams) and 2009 6th round pick (192nd overall, Aaron Brown) to Lions for 2009 7th round pick (210th overall subsequently traded, Vance Walker) and Roy Williams.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Pettigrew was a first-round draft pick by the Lions in 2009. He is accused of criminal mischief, SI reported.

Brandon Pettigrew Has Been Arrested in the Past

In 2018, according to WTAE-TV, Pettigrew was arrested in Pittsburgh and accused of punching a police officer. At that time, he was a 33-year-old free agent.

The arrest occurred at a DoubleTree hotel after he was accused of “getting into an argument over paying for a limousine,” according to WTAE. “He was very, very kind but I knew his mind was not there,” limo driver Herbie Joseph told the television station at that time.

In 2017, according to KFOR-TV, Pettigrew was arrested after a “disturbance” at a night club in Oklahoma City. He was accused of pushing two men who were trying to get him to leave the nightclub, according to the television station.

“After [Pettigrew] was told to leave at least 25 times by officers, and [Pettigrew] pushed his friends several times, even threatening to assault his friends, the decision was made to arrest [Pettigrew] for disorderly conduct,” the affidavit in that case read, according to KFOR.