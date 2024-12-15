Lions Rookie’s Offensive Debut Included 3 Snaps, 1 NFL Fine

The Detroit Lions could shock the NFL at trade deadline by trading away one of their key players, suggests Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Detroit Lions guard Christian Mahogany finally made his debut on offense after a rookie season marked with adversity.

It ended up being an expensive start for the rookie.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported on Dec. 15 that the NFL fined Mahogany for grabbing an opponent’s facemask in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers — even though he barely saw the field on offense.

“Mahogany got dinged just over $4,600 for grabbing a facemask on one of his three offensive snaps in the game, his NFL debut on offense,” Risdon reported.

Christian Mahogany’s Difficult Rookie Season

The Lions used a sixth-round draft pick on Mahogany this year but he had a difficult start to his NFL career as he battled mononucleosis over the summer and started the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell hinted that the guard is still behind his teammates as he missed nearly all of the offseason activities after rookie minicamp. After the team opened Mahogany’s practice window in October, Campbell noted that it was clear he was starting from scratch.

“He looked like that was his first day of practice. It’s like his first practice and it’s his first NFL practice, which you would expect,” Campbell said.

Lions Solid on Offensive Line

It’s not clear how many opportunities Mahogany could see on offense this season as he stands behind a strong and accomplished group of linemen. The team has put together the league’s top offense, and The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that tackle Penei Sewell may be the league’s top offensive lineman this season.

“I’m not kidding when I say this: Penei Sewell should be in the offensive player of the year discussion. He’s been that good,” Pouncy wrote. “Every time the Lions need short yards in a key situation, they typically pick them up behind Sewell. When their offense gets stagnant, they’ll work the screen game with Sewell in space blocking. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve seen on a football field, and there aren’t many dudes who can do what he does. He’s an offensive weapon — one the Lions take advantage of.”

Pouncy added that the Lions are getting strong play from All-Pro center Frank Ragnow and guard Kevin Zeitler, who Pouncy wrote is “having an All-Pro caliber season himself. The rest of the group is strong as well, he added.

“Left tackle Taylor Decker has been banged up, but he’s a steady piece when healthy,” Pouncy added. “And while Graham Glasgow hasn’t had his best season, if he’s your weak link, your offensive line is pretty good. They pave the way for the backs to do their thing while keeping Goff upright. Never underestimate the value of a great offensive line.”