Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran RB This Summer

The Detroit Lions made some big investments in their backfield last year, signing free agent David Montgomery and using a first-round draft pick on Jahmyr Gibbs.

Now, after the Lions used another draft pick this year to bolster their running game, one of the longest-tenured members of the backfield could be on the way out. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports predicted that third-year running back Craig Reynolds would not find a spot on the final 53-man roster this season.

Last Chance for Lions Running Back

Payton pegged Gibbs and Montgomery as the team’s starters for the coming season, predicting that former New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight and rookie Sione Vaki would round out the backfield as reserves. He noted that Reynolds may just miss out on a roster spot.

“Vaki is going to be a fun addition to an already really fun backfield,” he wrote in a pre-training camp prediction of the final roster. “I’ve gone back and forth on Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight as the fourth guy. It’s hard to rule out Knight. He just has so much potential.”

Knight took on a meaningful role in his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2022, rushing for 300 yards with 1 touchdown and adding 13 receptions for 100 yards. He joined the Lions last season but appeared in just two games, rushing three times for 13 yards and making one catch for 8 yards.

If he does land on the roster bubble, Reynolds could have an advantage in his versatility and special teams play. He played a career-high 211 snaps on special teams last year while rushing 41 times for 179 yards with 1 touchdown.

Tim Twentyman, reporter for the team’s official website, noted in his preview of the 2024 backfield that Reynolds also made some big contributions beyond the running game.

“His block to spring wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown in Tampa Bay last season was one of the best plays for the Lions,” Twentyman wrote.

Reynolds could have another advantage. The Lions chose to tender the running back, an exclusive rights free agent, in a move that Erik Schlitt of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit predicted could give him a strong chance to make the final roster.

“An exclusive rights tender almost assures Reynolds will return to the Lions roster this season, as his only other option is to not play in the NFL this season because he can not negotiate with other teams,” Schlitt wrote. “His contract will likely be a one-year, league-minimum deal ($985,000 for his level of NFL experience) unless the Lions opt to offer him a contract extension.”

Rookie Could Take on Big Role

The Lions could find a meaningful role for Vaki, a fourth-round pick who was a safety in college before converting to running back in his final year at Utah. Twentyman wrote for the team’s official website that Vaki looked “dominant” during rookie minicamp in May.

In his position preview, Twentyman noted that the team is quite high on Vaki.

sione vaki had 9 carries for 68 yards, and 5 catches for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns, utah won 34 to 32, we got such a fun player pic.twitter.com/KT4Fnys2ZT — dope 🫨 (@dopeisalive) April 29, 2024

“The Lions see a ton of upside in him having only played running back sparingly in an emergency situation at Utah,” Twentyman wrote.