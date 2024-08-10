Lions HC Delivers Warning to QB Hendon Hooker After Concussion

After waiting more than a full year to step foot on an NFL field, Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker could have another wait before he returns.

The second-year quarterback, who spent his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee, saw his first action in the team’s 14-3 loss to the New York Giants in their preseason opener on August 8. After showing promise in limited action, Hooker had to leave the game due to injury.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that Hooker had suffered a concussion and would be out for an indefinite amount of time.

“Obviously, he’s in the protocol,” Campbell said, via the team’s official website. “He’ll be evaluated. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. He got his bell rung. Obviously, we would have loved to get more time with him, but that’s one of those things that happens. I think on one of his runs there.”

Campbell also offered something of a warning for Hooker to adjust his play style.

Dan Campbell: ‘That’s What Happens When You Run’

Hooker was effective on the ground in his debut, rushing four times for 34 yards. But he also took — and delivered — some hard hits, including one play where he lowered his shoulder into a Giants defender.

Campbell warned Hooker that he needs to be more careful about the hits he takes in a game.

“That’s what happens when you run. In this league, at the quarterback position, you are going to take some hits,” Campbell said. “So, you have to be real selective. He’s going to have to learn to be selective. He’s going to need to slide if he is going to use more of his legs. It’s good, it gets you out of trouble, but that’s the downside of it, you expose yourself to hits.”

Hooker is expected to earn the No. 2 job behind starter Jared Goff this season and has earned praise for the progress he showed through the team’s early practices.

Lions Suffer Other Injuries in Preseason Opener

Hooker was not the only member of the Lions to go down injured in the team’s first preseason game. Defensive lineman David Bada also suffered an Achilles injury, which reporter Justin Rogers noted was “looking long-term.”

Offensive lineman Connor Galvin also suffered a knee injury, which ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted would be a season-ending injury.

“Source: #Lions OT Connor Galvin suffered a torn MCL in Thursday night’s preseason game and will require season-ending surgery,” Fowler wrote on X. “The reserve tackle is entering his second season with the Lions.”

As Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reported, the Lions have been hit hard by injuries on their offensive line in recent weeks.

“The Lions have lost two offensive linemen to long-term injuries in the last handful of weeks,” Bianchi wrote. “Offensive guard Netane Muti was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 1 because of a shoulder injury suffered in a training camp practice. The Lions signed lineman Jake Burton from the UFL’s Michigan Panthers following Muti’s injury.”