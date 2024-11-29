Detroit Lions Get Good News Following Bears Win

The Detroit Lions seem unstoppable, especially after the team notched a 11-1 record after beating the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, with a 23-20 score. But, despite the Lions’ winning record, one area of concern is the number of injuries on the squad, especially on the defense.

Thankfully, the Lions have secured a much-needed piece of their defensive puzzle, and this could be good news for Lions fans.

Lions Get Some Help on Defense: Report

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has signed with the Detroit Lions to help the team’s injured linebacking crew, per a report from NFL analyst and expert Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter sent out a message on X Friday breaking the news, stating, “Lions are signing former Pro-Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander from the Broncos‘ practice squad, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.”

The inside linebacker, 30, comes off Denver’s practice squad. He started in two games for the Broncos and played in one more as a reserve this season.

Alexander should bring some relief to both Lions fans and the squad, since the team has suffered a number of injuries on defense. Most recently, Detroit lost Malcolm Rodriguez to a torn ACL during their Bears game.

Rodriguez was playing for inside linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is on injured reserve with a broken arm. Anzalone isn’t expected to be back in the fold for a month or more. Detroit linebackers Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are also injured and out.

Alexander actually has a little history with Lions coach Dan Campbell. The inside linebacker played with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 when Campbell served as an assistant coach for the team. He’s also played for Tampa Bay, the New York Jets, San Francisco and Pittsburgh, in addition to Denver and New Orleans, so he has a lot of experience.

Next up, the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers to set off for Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.

Lions HC Dan Campbell Talks Winning

Campbell’s postgame locker room talks are legendary, especially after a win. Thanksgiving was no exception, and Campbell delivered a rousing speech to his team.

Campbell went on to talk about what he was thankful for this Thanksgiving.