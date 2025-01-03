Detroit Lions Get Good News Heading Into Vikings Game

Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 5, at Ford Field. With so much to play for in this particular game, including the top seed in the entire NFC, any good news is being greeted with plenty of fanfare.

Thankfully, on Thursday, January 2, the Lions’ practice injury report came back with some significant reasons to celebrate.

Lions Could Welcome Back Fan Favorites for Vikings Game

The Lions’ Thursday injury report featured a return to full practice for beloved linebacker Alex Anzalone.

“Anzalone was seen by our own Jeremy Reisman wearing a removable protective brace at practice, something surely put in place as a preventative measure while he acclimates,” NFL analyst and expert Erik Schlitt noted in a January 2 feature.

Schlitt also pointed out that even though Anzalone was back at full practice, “Reisman astutely pointed out that it’s been a while since he has been exposed to full contact, raising some potential concerns about his ability to return to game action quickly.”

Anzalone has also talked about possibly not being ready to hit the field for the Vikings game.

“Obviously, the doctors and the trainers they go through what the risks are: waiting a week, waiting two weeks, going through practice, maybe letting it spin next week or the week after that or this week,” Anzalone said Thursday per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So, I think that for me, personally, I think it’s like, ‘Okay, say if something did happen, would I be okay not playing in the Super Bowl?'”

He continued, “So, I think that’s kind of the decision I have to make in my own head, and is it worth it? How do I feel going over these next few practices? And go from there, because I haven’t practiced in six weeks. So, I’m just using my arm and seeing how it goes.”

So, don’t get your hopes on him, but you can get more hopeful on others. For one, it’s possible wide receiver Kalif Raymond will be at the Vikings game. He was at full practice on Thursday and “seems on the cusp to returning to the active roster,” noted Schlitt.

Other injured players back at full practice Thursday included linebacker Jack Campbell and corner back Amik Robertson. Both Lions were limited participants on Wednesday and full participants on Thursday, which is a good sign that they could be ready to hit the field come this weekend.

Dan Campbell Jokes About Alex Anzalone’s Return

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about Anzalone’s return and what it will take for him to be ready to be in the game again.

“He’ll be out there running around today, so we’ll see how he does,” Campbell said. “It’s really going to be how he – tomorrow is going to be a really big day for us, to see where he’s at.”

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Costa and Jansen with Heather” show on Thursday, Campbell joked that when it comes to the linebacker’s return, “He’s got to be able to do a handstand. He’s got to be able to do a handstand press-up. And then really a version of a jumping jack on his hands. And if he can do that, we’re gonna play that guy.”