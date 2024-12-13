Detroit Lions Predicted to Lose Multiple Coaches to Rival Team

The Detroit Lions and their coaching staff are the talk of the town in the NFL, but that means NFL teams are looking to them for hires.

The Detroit Lions are 11-1 heading into their game against the Buffalo Bills, and all eyes are on this team for the incredible rebuild they’ve done over the past few years. The team’s entire coaching staff is held in high regard inside and outside the NFL, and several NFL teams in search of a new head coach are looking to Detroit.

Now, one NFL analyst and expert believes not one but multiple Lions coaches could land with a rival out of the NFC North.

Three Lions Coaches Could Be Prime Targets

In a December 6 feature for Windy City Gridiron, Jacob Infante discusses what he believes the Chicago Bears need to do to build for their future.

Infante basically wants the Bears to scoop up the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff. Not the entire staff, but he talks about the team hiring several current Lions coaches, starting, of course, with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

On top of Johnson, Infante would like to see the Bears hire Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley for offensive coordinator and run game coordinator/defensive line coach Terrell Williams for defensive coordinator. Why not just add Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn while you’re at it, buddy? That’s a lot of the Motor City heading to Chicago.

Infante notes that “Johnson is arguably the most highly-touted head coaching candidate of this hiring cycle.” He adds that it’s been discussed that Johnson is perhaps interested in the Bears’ head coaching job, and “given the market size of Chicago, the future capital flexibility, and the presence of (quarterback) Caleb Williams as the quarterback, that wouldn’t be surprising. He’s a proven elite NFL play-caller on offense and a strong communicator.”

What could give Chicago an extra advantage having Johnson in the fold would be his ability to work with quarterbacks and make them better. He and Lions quarterback Jared Goff have a close relationship, and Goff has been thriving under his direction. Perhaps Johnson could work similar magic with a young Williams.

Having Johnson, Fraley and Terrell Williams on the Bears’ coaching staff would enable a smooth transition from Detroit, because the three of them already work together. That’s, pretty much, a nightmare scenario for the Detroit Lions, but the good news is that we have no idea if that will ever really transpire.

More Talk of the Chicago Bears Opening

More talk about the Bears coaching job has emerged following Bill Belichick taking a position as the next coach at the University of North Carolina. Per , “According to sources with direct knowledge, the group deemed that the Chicago Bears were probably the most attractive job, but that team brass was unlikely to consider Belichick.”

“The group expects the same thing that most around the league do: that the Bears will go offense, hoping to give quarterback Caleb Williams a chance at a career, probably targeting Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson,” Wickersham added.

So, the Bears are possibly already targeting Johnson. But, that’s no surprise. The surprise will be if they successfully pull off a coup and bring a good portion of Lions coaching staff to Chi-town.