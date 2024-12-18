Detroit Lions Get Unexpected Good News on Injuries

It's not all doom and gloom for the Detroit Lions, as the team has finally gotten some good news on the injury front.

The Detroit Lions have been hit with the injury bug this season, and while December football usually means some players are unavailable due to injuries, it’s just worse for the Lions. Heading into their matchups against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 15, Detroit was down four starting linebackers. The fact they came close to winning, with a 48-42 final score, says a lot about the depth of the Lions’ squad.

But, now the Lions have finally gotten some good news when it comes to injuries.

Detroit Lions Star Could Be Back This Season

On top of all the defensive injuries this season, on Sunday, the Lions lost running back David Montgomery to a knee injury. On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Montgomery will have season-ending knee surgery, because the star player suffered a torn MCL during the game. What’s wild is that Montgomery was able to still play through the pain during that game. The fact Montgomery did play for the rest of the game led fans to think the injury wasn’t as serious as it turned out to be, so it was surprising to hear that Montgomery’s injury would be of the season-ending kind.

However, even though Campbell said that Montgomery’s surgery would be season-ending, the running back spoke to reporters during his coat drive in Detroit on Tuesday, December 17, and said he hopes to play again this season. That would be a huge help to the Lions. He also talked about Detroit not putting him on injury reserve.

Regarding injury reserve, Montgomery said, “We don’t know. We’re kind of working through the logistics right now. Things may change.”

Specifically, when asked if he’d play again this season, Montgomery said, “I hope so.” We hope so, too, David.

The running back also sounded in good spirits, stating that he’s “good. I’m alive. I’m well. I can breathe. My son’s healthy. My family’s healthy. I’m good.”

New Lions Players on the IR

On Tuesday, the Lions did announce new players who would be placed on IR, and that roster includes Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey. As previously mentioned, Montgomery was not on the tally.

“(Montgomery not being on IR) could be brushed off as eventually happening and a matter of procedural time in regard to a roster spot players on IR who could return this season, but it was noticeable and probably not a coincidence,” noted NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report in a December 18 feature.

“There’s not a lot of good injury news for the Lions right now,” Berreman added. “Montgomery possibly being able to play again this season is in that category, however unexpectedly after how the news evolved on Monday.”

The Detroit Lions hit the road on Sunday, December 22, to take on the Chicago Bears at Solider Field. While the Lions are favorites to win, Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut notes that, “An injury-depleted Lions defense will probably keep this game closer than it should be.” However, he adds that “Detroit’s offense won’t allow for a second consecutive loss.”