Lions Get ‘Good Sign’ on Veteran CB After Third Major Injury

The Detroit Lions brought in cornerback Emmanuel Moseley as one of their key additions in the 2023 offseason, but have yet to see what impact the veteran cornerback can bring to the field.

That may soon be changing.

Moseley initially signed with the Lions while rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in 2022, then tore the ACL in his opposite leg just two snaps into his season debut last year. Moseley re-signed with the Lions and was on track to return, but suffered a torn pectoral muscle during training camp in August.

Moseley may now be on track to return from his third straight major injury, with the team getting a good sign on his progress this week.

Emmanuel Moseley Ramping Up in Practice

The Lions opened the practice window for Moseley to return from injured reserve on Nov. 8, and he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s practice estimation. As Quarter4’s analysis noted, that could be a good indication that Moseley is nearing his return to the field.

“His ability to be listed as a full participant Wednesday is a good sign that his return could be coming sooner rather than later. A clearer picture of his status for Sunday will likely come Thursday or Friday,” the analysis noted.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already given a strong indication that Moseley would be back in the lineup at some point this season, saying in late October that he was already ramping up his activities with the team.

“That was really the first week he’s traveled with us. He wanted to go and we were all for it,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “I can’t tell you how close (he is to returning), but yeah, we’re going to get him back. It’s just a matter of, when is that? He’s doing pretty good. He’s doing pretty good, he’s really progressed nicely and he’s healed up well.”

Another Big Return for the Lions

While the exact timeline of Moseley’s return remains unclear, the Lions may be getting another key player back on the other side of the ball. Tight end Sam LaPorta, who suffered a sprained shoulder in a win over the Houston Texans, is nearing a return for this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s questionable to above,” Campbell said of LaPorta’s status, via the Detroit News. “I think it’s trending the right way.”

Campbell shared praise for the tight end trio of Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, who helped fill the void of LaPorta’s absence. Wright caught a five-yard touchdown from quarterback Jared Goff in the 52-6 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I thought Brock carried the load for us, man,” Campbell said. “He played a lot of reps, a lot of snaps, and he really had to do a lot of different jobs. We all know he does the dirty work, the run game, the protection; he was outstanding in protection. … And then Zylstra has been kind of a staple for us going on four weeks or whatever it was. Just quietly goes about his business and does his job.”