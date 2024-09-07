Former Lions Quarterback Floated as Packers Option After Jordan Love Injury

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their 2024 NFL regular season Friday night, September 6, in São Paulo, Brazil. With just seconds left on the clock, Packers franchise quarterback Jordan Love appeared to suffer an injury and needed help to get to the sideline.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, when the Packers are back in the U.S., Love will get an MRI. “I’m told an ankle injury has been ruled out at this point. Right now, it’s just wait-and-see for more information on the injury,” she stated on X on September 7. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also stated that “initial tests” indicate Love’s “ACL is intact,” but that “there’s a wide range of outcomes based on additional scans, which will occur when the team gets back to Green Bay later today.”

Without Love, the Packers have backup quarterback Malik Willis, who came from the Tennessee Titans via a trade on August 26. They also have Sean Clifford on the practice squad. But, if Love’s injury makes for a lengthy recovery, Green Bay could want to sign a veteran quarterback for some help.

Nate Sudfeld Named One of the Packers’ QB ‘Options’ by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky

Rob Demovsky of ESPN discusses the Packers’ quarterback “options” in a new feature. In the piece, published September 7, he named a former Detroit Lions quarterback as one of the few veterans available in the NFL.

“The out-of-work veteran NFL quarterback list now includes Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Siemian, Kellen Mond, Nate Sudfeld, C.J. Beathard and PJ Walker,” he wrote.

Sudfeld, of course, is the former Detroit quarterback on the tally. The Lions released Sudfeld in late August, as first reported Rapoport.

Sudfeld played with the Lions in two games during the 2022 season. He was active in the preseason this year and started in the Lions’ first two preseason games. During those preseason appearances, Sudfeld went 27-of-51 for 292 yards, scored a touchdown and had two interceptions. He didn’t appear in the preseason finale, and Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker played instead.